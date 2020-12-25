Ryan Seacrest's Diet

A fresh-faced Ryan Seacrest was only 19-year-olds when he packed his bags and made the move from his hometown of Atlanta to Los Angeles to pursue a broadcasting career. With his warm smile and bursting enthusiasm, he quickly became one of the most well-known names in Hollywood. Like many in the public eye, the 45-year-old host of Live with Kelly and Ryan works hard to stay camera ready.

Probably even more inspiring is the fact Seacrest was on the heavier side as a child, telling Men's Journal that he remembers times "like going swimming and not taking off my shirt before jumping in the pool because I was a chubby kid, or going to shop for the first day of school and being in the husky jeans section at Marshall’s." It was those awful childhood bully's that served as the motivation to help get fit.

Gossip Cop digs into Seacrest's diet and workout routine to find out exactly how he maintains his chiseled physique and looking as young as the day he moved to Cali.