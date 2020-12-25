Ryan Seacrest's Diet

A fresh-faced Ryan Seacrest was only 19-year-olds when he packed his bags and made the move from his hometown of Atlanta to Los Angeles to pursue a broadcasting career. With his warm smile and bursting enthusiasm, he quickly became one of the most well-known names in Hollywood. Like many in the public eye, the 45-year-old host of Live with Kelly and Ryan works hard to stay camera ready.
Probably even more inspiring is the fact Seacrest was on the heavier side as a child, telling Men's Journal that he remembers times "like going swimming and not taking off my shirt before jumping in the pool because I was a chubby kid, or going to shop for the first day of school and being in the husky jeans section at Marshall’s." It was those awful childhood bully's that served as the motivation to help get fit.
Gossip Cop digs into Seacrest's diet and workout routine to find out exactly how he maintains his chiseled physique and looking as young as the day he moved to Cali.
From his day gig on Live to his radio program On Air with Ryan Seacrest to his other business ventures, Seacrest maintains a very hectic schedule. Due to that, a lot of his meals are quick bites he can grab when he can. Speaking with Men's Health, the American Idol host revealed he is a fan of juices, with one recipe consisting of pineapple, lime, ginger, turmeric, and watercress is his go-to morning drink.
With a forward focus on veggies, like chowing down on raw vegetables as a snack or grabbing a veggie wrap for lunch, Seacrest revealed he has a love for nuts, especially almonds, which he admits he probably eats too much of. For a quick fix, he loves to grab a spoon full of almond butter and a spoon full of fruit spread and double fist, telling Men's Health, “It’s kind of like peanut butter and jelly without the bread.”
Sticking with his on-the-go lifestyle, he told Men's Journal it's all about making healthy decisions when ordering food. "For me, it’s always been about making sure I order the egg-white omelet with no butter and no oil, and not falling into ordering pancakes."
While his core diet sounds meager, Seacrest has told multiple outlets he has a love of food and isn't one to shy away from a cheat meal here and there. When it comes to indulging, go-to's include pasta, Mexican food, or a warm chocolate chip cookie. Speaking to Men's Journal he said,
Moderation is the key to all of it, though. I’m not a freak about what I eat, because I do work out. I enjoy a fantastic meal and sometimes having a pizza with the prosciutto on it. I don’t do it all the time, but man, when I do…
To enjoy #TacoTuesday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian's producer puts in work at the gym. And with his schedule, it's all about working in movement when and where he can. "I schedule my workouts as if they were meetings, and I make sure they don’t get canceled," he told Men's Journal, adding that he's at his most productive when he gets his workout in for the day.
Sometimes that means doing push-ups during commercial breaks while on set, and others it's going to whatever gym is nearby while going from gig to gig. "With the sprawl in L.A., there are times when you have to be in one part of town and then another, but you don’t have time to go to a gym or go home. I keep workout gear and a change of clothes in [different lockers], so if I do find myself with 45 minutes of downtime and I’m in the neighborhood I can jump in, get a quick workout, shower, and get to the next event."
Aiming for a total of 5 hours of gym time a week, Seacrest likes to mix things up. Whether it's circuit training, yoga, or endurance cardio, the goal is to always break a sweat every workout. In particular, he is a fan of running. "I love waking up on a weekend morning, cruising out to the beach here in L.A., and going on a run before it gets too crowded. And then having a great breakfast and a cup of coffee."
It appears other times he'll opt for a quick treadmill run while belting '80s ballads.
You do Ryan, you're looking great!