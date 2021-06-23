Ryan Seacrest Worried Julianne Hough Going To Spill The Beans About Their Sex Life?

Is Ryan Seacrest worried his bedroom secrets are about to be spilled to the world? That’s the story one tabloid’s pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Ryan Seacrest Worried About ‘Sex Secrets Spill’?

This week, the National Enquirer reports Ryan Seacrest is “sweating bullets” after his ex Julianne Hough’s niece spilled some dirt on the dancer’s sex life. Hough’s niece, Star, claimed her aunt once hooked up with Leonardo DiCaprio, but the experience was underwhelming. The whole ordeal has Seacrest fearing who’s bedroom secrets are getting spilled next.

An inside source tells the tabloid, “Ryan is so private that his employees have to sign non-disclosure agreements. But Julianne is free to say anything!” adding, “Ryan has worked hard to keep his private life out of the spotlight. The thought of an ex discussing what he does in bed is terrifying to him.”

The tabloid then recaps Hough’s statement following her and Seacrest’s split. The dance said at the time, “I had one foot out because I didn’t want to get hurt. And I didn’t say what was on my mind because I didn’t want to ruffle any feathers.” Is she ready to speak out now?

Julianne Hough Planning To Tell-All?

Ryan Seacrest has nothing to worry about. What the tabloid fails to explain in great detail is that it was Hough’s niece — and only her niece — that has said anything about Hough’s sex life. In Star’s TikTok video she said, “My aunt has slept with Leonardo DiCaprio,” before adding, “Apparently, he’s not good in bed, though.” The brief mention of Hough’s sex life begins and ends there.

While gossip outlets are having their fun with the incident, no reputations have been ruined. More importantly, there’s nothing to suggest any more details on Hough’s sex life are forthcoming. Even if they were, it’s clear they’re not coming from Hough herself. From what we can tell, Seacrest’s bedroom secrets are safe. This report only blew some harmless TikTok celebrity gossip way out of proportion.

The Tabloid On Ryan Seacrest

This wouldn’t be the first time the National Enquirer has gotten it wrong about Seacrest. Not long ago, the outlet claimed Seacrest was engaged to Shana Taylor. Then the tabloid alleged Seacrest was suffering from acute fatigue syndrome. The magazine even asserted that Seacrest was working himself to death. Obviously, the Enquirer is not the most reliable source when it comes to Ryan Seacrest.

