Report: Ryan Seacrest's Valentine's Day Proposal Plans

Ryan Seacrest wears a white tux jacket with black bow tie to a Vanity Fair Oscars party.
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

A tabloid claimed last year that Ryan Seacrest planned to propose to his then-girlfriend Shayna Taylor on Valentine’s Day. The outlet had all the details on exactly how the supposed proposal was going to go down. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the rumor to determine if there was any truth to the claims.

Ryan Seacrest "Finally Ready" To Settle Down?

Around this time last year, the National Enquirer reported that Ryan Seacrest had a very romantic Valentine’s Day plan for his girlfriend Shayna Taylor. The “Love-‘em-and-leave-‘em Lothario,” as the tabloid chose to call Seacrest, was “finally ready to walk down the aisle.” A so-called “pal” insisted that Seacrest had plans to “pop the question” to Taylor on Valentine’s Day, making the romantic holiday one to remember. He’d wanted to propose earlier, the source continued, but things didn’t work out at the time.

Ryan was planning to propose to Shayna over the Thanksgiving holiday but, for whatever reason, he got cold feet!

Shayna Taylor and Ryan Seacrest sit in the crowd at a US mens tennis tournament.
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

The Run-Down On Seacrest's Alleged Proposal

This time around, the tipster proclaimed, “he’s ready to pull out all the stops and make his proposal a night Shayna will never forget.” To that effect, Seacrest supposedly planned a full night of romance for his paramour, the details of which the snitch was all too happy to share.

He’ll take her out for a romantic dinner, then get down on one knee and give her the most beautiful – and largest – diamond ring she’s ever seen!

Though Seacrest had taken some good-natured ribbing from his Live! With Kelly And Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa in the past for his insistence that he’d never elope, the tabloid, and its dubious source, seemed convinced that Seacrest had changed his mind on the subject.

He wants to pull out all the stops, have a big wedding, and then brag about it on air with Kelly.

Despite the source’s confident words, however, there was apparently some doubt whether Seacrest would have the courage to follow through with his romantic schemes. “Ryan’s convinced Valentine’s Day will be the day he finally asks Shayna to be his bride…unless he chickens out again!” the source lamely concluded.

Here's The Facts

Not only did Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor not get engaged, they decided to break off their relationship all together last spring. Seacrest is once again a bachelor and there's absolutely zero evidence that he ever planned to propose to Taylor. The Enquirer never manages to get the story quite right when it comes to Taylor and Seacrest's relationship, even after the two broke up.

Gossip Cop busted the disreputable tabloid last year when it claimed Seacrest had "muzzled" Taylor with a non-disclosure agreement to keep the personal chef from spilling secrets about their time together. We learned from a source close to the situation that the story was completely made up. This outlet also erroneously claimed Seacrest was allegedly suffering from Acute Fatigue Syndrome, which was threatening his role on Live!, a ridiculous story which turned out to be totally bogus.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

