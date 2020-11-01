Ryan Seacrest Suffering From Acute Fatugue Syndrome?

Is Ryan Seacrest battling a difficult disease that's threatening his time on Live with Kelly and Ryan? Gossip Cop investigates the latest rumor about the host. Here’s what we know.
In a new report by the National Enquirer, Ryan Seacrest is allegedly “downplaying” his latest absence from Live because he’s dealing with a mysterious illness that could force him off the show for good. The host wasn’t on the daytime TV show for a third time this year, and the tabloid claims that Seacrest was using the current pandemic as an excuse.
The American Idol host did indeed get himself tested for the coronavirus, which he revealed came back negative. But, the paper discloses, Seacrest was suffering from “flu-like symptoms” and doctors are “baffled” by his ongoing bouts with exhausting, extreme fatigue, and weight loss. A source tells the magazine that Seacrest had an “exhaustive battery of tests and doctors can’t seem to pinpoint what his issues are.” The insider further reveals that something’s “very wrong” with Seacrest and doctors are “far from solving the mystery.”
The magazine references past reports that said the host is believed to be suffering from “chronic fatigue syndrome.” The paper also brings up other speculation that the producer had suffered a stroke. The tabloid’s insider notes that doctors who haven’t treated the host have voiced their concerns for his health woes and have strongly urged him to reconsider his workload.
“He’s been warned he might have to give it all up if he ever wants to be healthy again,” the insider concludes.
Gossip Cop has corrected several rumors that Ryan Seacrest's workaholic lifestyle was causing problems for his health. While the radio host is one of the hardest working men in the industry, he is not suffering from an unknown illness or any sort of mysterious fatigue syndromes. We ran the story by a source close to Seacrest who assured us the report was fabricated. Also, the host was just seen on Live with Kelly and Ryan for the show’s Halloween episode, where he appeared to be perfectly healthy.
As for the Enquirer, the paper isn’t the most trustworthy in regards to the host. Last year, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for asserting that Seacrest was going to wed Shayna Taylor. The former couple split earlier this year, but even before that, the two were not engaged.
Months ago, the same publication claimed that Seacrest was leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan. The host still has not left the show despite the outlet's allegation, and it was just another wrong rumor from the magazine.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.