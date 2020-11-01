Ryan Seacrest Suffering From Acute Fatugue Syndrome?

The Truth About Ryan Seacrest's Health

Gossip Cop has corrected several rumors that Ryan Seacrest's workaholic lifestyle was causing problems for his health. While the radio host is one of the hardest working men in the industry, he is not suffering from an unknown illness or any sort of mysterious fatigue syndromes. We ran the story by a source close to Seacrest who assured us the report was fabricated. Also, the host was just seen on Live with Kelly and Ryan for the show’s Halloween episode, where he appeared to be perfectly healthy.