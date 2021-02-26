Gossip Cop

News

Ryan Seacrest Stepping Down, Jeopardy’s Host Problem, And This Week’s Gossip

G
Griffin Matis
12:00 pm, February 26, 2021
side by side photos of Ken Jennings in a suit and Ryan Seacrest in a tux
(DFree/Shutterstock.com, Ron Adar/Shutterstock.com)

March is right around the corner, and with it comes a new wave of celebrity gossip. We’ve investigated a number of nasty rumors this week. Here’s what you may have missed.

Kris Jenner smiling with Corey Gamble
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Kris Jenner ‘Humiliated’ After ‘Glorified Gigolo’ Corey Gamble Threatens To Dump Her?

According to a new report, Kris Jenner is reeling after her longtime boyfriend told her he was leaving. Jenner has been beyond busy the past few months between lawsuits and the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and Gamble reportedly told her that “he’s outgrown this role of glorified gigolo to Kris, who has been far from easy company of late.” Here’s what’s going on with the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch.

Chip and Joanna Gaines smiling on the red carpet
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Report: ‘Fixer Upper’s’ Chip, Joanna Gaines Feuding With ‘Home Town’s’ Ben, Erin Napier

Though the Gaines quickly rose to the top of home decorating world, the Napiers look to be close behind, and the Fixer Upper couple doesn’t seem happy about it according to OK!. “When Chip and Jo left the network, execs scrambled to find a carbon copy. In Chip and Jo’s estimation, Erin and Ben don’t even come close,” an insider explains. We checked in on the growing tensions here.

Prince Charles in a navy suit
(Frederic Legrand – COMEO/Shutterstock.com)

Prince Charles Trying To Get Custody Of Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Son?

Prince Charles is apparently growing frustrated with how far removed his grandson is from royal life, and Woman’s Day says that a 1717 law that says the sovereign has “full legal custody” of grandchildren may come into play when Prince Charles takes the throne. “Charles is stunned that Archie is effectively estranged from his own flesh and blood, and it would be no surprise if this law danced on the edges of his consciousness,” a royal source shares. This is what we currently know about the situation.

Ryan Seacrest in a suit jacket and sweater
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

Ryan Seacrest Scaling Back Work Duties After Worries He Was Working Himself To Death?

Ryan Seacrest’s on-air health scares, which included a possible stroke, have made him feel “like he got a wake-up call that it’s time to pump the brakes,” a pal tells the Enquirer. He’s relinquishing roles with E! and other networks out of fear that he was “working himself into an early grave.” We checked in on the hardworking host and his health here.

screenshot of Ken Jennings hosting Jeopardy
(CBS)

‘Jeopardy!’ Producers Searching For New Permanent Host After Latest Controversy

The National Enquirer says that producers of Jeopardy! are planning to move on from Ken Jennings. A show insider reveals that the former champion’s controversial comments “stunned producers and alienated the public” and cost him the job. Here’s what we know about the next permanent host of the legendary gameshow.

