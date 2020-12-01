Lori Loughlin Faked Organ Failure Before Prison? Celebrities Lori Loughlin Faked Organ Failure Before Prison?
Ryan Seacrest Selling LA Mansion, Chip And Joanna Gaines Fighting Over 'Fixer Upper' Reboot, And More Daily Gossip

The world of celebrity gossip never stops, and neither does Gossip Cop. Here’s our breakdown of the latest rumors and news.

Joanna, Chip Gaines Fighting Over ‘Fixer Upper’ Reboot?

The National Enquirer reports that Chip and Joanna Gaines have been “bickering” over every little detail in their upcoming reboot of their highly successful HGTV show Fixer Upper. Sources told the tabloid Joanna couldn’t believe she’d let Chip “talk her into doing this reboot.” We examined the rumor and came to a ruling here.

Ryan Seacrest Selling $85 Million LA Mansion

Live! With Kelly And Ryan co-host Ryan Seacrest is making big real estate moves this week after listing his Beverly Hills mansion for sale for a whopping $85 million. This news comes amid months of speculation from the tabloids that Seacrest was secretly plotting his exit from his gig hosting the popular daytime talk show. Gossip Cop provided context for the big move as well as the rumors concerning Seacrest’s career moves, which can be read here.

Prince Charles Kicking Princess Anne Out Royal Family?

According to the Globe, Prince Charles’ wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, personally asked her royal husband to kick his sister, Princess Anne, out of the royal family. The tabloid went on to explain that Parker Bowles feared that her sister-in-law would get in the way of the ambitious Parker Bowles’ ambitions for the throne. We investigated the claims and came to our own conclusion.

George Clooney Still Fighting With Amal Over His Motorcycle?

Another report out this week claims Amal and George Clooney are battling over him riding his motorcycle. George had injured himself several years ago in a scooter accident in Italy, which terrified Amal into supposedly banning him from riding them. Now the two are experiencing tension in their marriage as a result, the tabloid’s sources insisted. Gossip Cop determined otherwise, and our reasoning can be found here.

Michael Jackson’s Mom Plans To Give Son’s Fortune To Animal Shelter?

Gossip Cop discovered an article claiming Michael Jackson’s mother, Katherine Jackson, was planning to leave the pop star’s vast fortune to an animal shelter. Specifically, the tabloid claimed Katherine, who is 90-years-old, would be leaving the money to a cat shelter. We ruled on the rumor here.

