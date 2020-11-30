Ryan Seacrest Selling $85 Million Mansion In LA Amid Rumors He’s Leaving ‘Live!’

Over the summer, Closer Weekly reported that Seacrest was considering a permanent move to Los Angeles. A source even told the outlet that Seacrest was “dreading the thought of not living in California.” Gossip Cop reached out to our confidential source close to the American Idol host for answers and was told the rumor was not only “wrong,” but “silly” as well. Hopefully, Seacrest’s latest real estate move catches the tabloids’ attention so these ridiculous outlets will finally stop printing the same, tired story.