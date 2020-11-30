Ryan Seacrest Selling $85 Million Mansion In LA Amid Rumors He’s Leaving ‘Live!’

Ryan Seacrest seems like he’s putting rumors about him leaving Live! With Kelly And Ryan to bed with his latest real estate move. Despite constant speculation in the tabloids that Seacrest might be exiting his very popular gig as a daytime talk show host, the longtime host of American Idol has proved that he’s settling in New York City for the long haul.
Ryan Seacrest is selling his Beverly Hills mansion, which he bought from Ellen DeGeneres way back in 2012 for $39 million. Seacrest did a lot of work to maximize the property’s potential and has listed the home for a whopping $85 million, meaning Seacrest stands to pocket the $44 million difference. Seacrest also owns properties in Napa, Italy, and, of course, New York City.
Thanks to his gig co-hosting Live! With Kelly And Ryan, Seacrest apparently doesn’t need his Beverly Hills pad anymore, though he still plans to commute to L.A. to film American Idol, TMZ reports. Since those are quick trips, Seacrest likely doesn’t need his massive 9,000 square foot home anymore.
This real estate move comes amid speculation from the tabloids that Seacrest is planning to leave Live!, which he co-hosts with Kelly Ripa. The National Enquirer insisted that behind-the-scenes tension between Ripa and Seacrest had resulted in Seacrest deciding to live in LA and quit the show. Obviously, that prediction fell flat.
Over the summer, Closer Weekly reported that Seacrest was considering a permanent move to Los Angeles. A source even told the outlet that Seacrest was “dreading the thought of not living in California.” Gossip Cop reached out to our confidential source close to the American Idol host for answers and was told the rumor was not only “wrong,” but “silly” as well. Hopefully, Seacrest’s latest real estate move catches the tabloids’ attention so these ridiculous outlets will finally stop printing the same, tired story.
