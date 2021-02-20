Ryan Seacrest Scaling Back Work Duties After Worries He Was Working Himself To Death?

Tabloids have a nasty habit of targeting Ryan Seacrest over his health. This week, one report claims the American Idol host is going to lighten his load over fears that he’s working himself to death. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Seacrest Tosses Gigs Overboard To Lighten Load’

According to the National Enquirer, “rattled Ryan Seacrest is ditching his hosting duties on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet because he believes he was working himself into an early grave.” The host and producer “has pared down his relentless schedule after a string of worrying health scares last year.” An insider said he “feels like he got a wake-up call that it’s time to pump the brakes.”

Seacrest had to miss some episodes of Live! With Kelly and Ryan last year after “burning the candle at both ends, and he finally burned out.” Medical Experts chime in to say “he was grappling with chronic fatigue syndrome,” and “fans fears he had suffered a stroke.” The article concludes by saying “Ryan wants to stop running himself ragged- before it’s too late!”

Seacrest Is Leaving, But Not For His Health

This story is just the Enquirer’s attempt at adapting its phony health narrative to the latest Seacrest news. In his Instagram announcement, Seacrest did not mention his health as a reason for leaving Live from the Red Carpet.

Seacrest didn’t really give any particular reason for his departure beyond wanting “to move on to new adventures.” What this tabloid fails to mention is that COVID-19 put a complete halt on pretty much all red carpet events. His work on this program only encompassed a small part of his calendar, for Seacrest will still remain very busy between American Idol, Live!, his radio show, and potentially the new Kardashian-Jenner Hulu series.

Tabloid Has No Insight

Gossip Cop will give partial credit to this tabloid for remembering its previous stories, but we busted all of them already. The bit about acute fatigue syndrome was bogus, as was its claim that he was going blind due to botox. This isn’t even an original story, as we already busted its claim that he was “reeling toward an early grave.” It’s as if whenever this tabloid gets bored, it writes another silly story attacking Seacrest’s health.

It’s also worth noting that this tabloid said Seacrest was leaving Live! last year and moving permanently to Los Angeles, and that simply never happened. This tabloid obviously has no real insight into Seacrest’s health or his career, so we have no reason to believe this new story. Seacrest’s health is fine, and he isn’t quitting jobs in an attempt to slow down.