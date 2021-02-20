Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Brad Pitt on the left, greeting and hugging Jennifer Aniston at the SAG awards last year. Celebrities Jennifer Aniston Fighting With Brad Pitt Over Her Drinking?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s rekindled romance was in peril because of her drinking habits. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the story and what we uncovered at the time. In 2020, the Globe reported that Aniston and Pitt got into a vicious argument before the Oscar’s where […]

 by Elyse Johnson
Screenshot of Ryan Seacrest looking a little wonky on American Idol News Ryan Seacrest Scaling Back Work Duties After Worries He Was Working Himself To Death?

Tabloids have a nasty habit of targeting Ryan Seacrest over his health. This week, one report claims the American Idol host is going to lighten his load over fears that he’s working himself to death. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Seacrest Tosses Gigs Overboard To Lighten Load’ According to the National Enquirer, “rattled Ryan Seacrest is ditching […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Lady Gaga wears a white strapless dress to the Oscars Celebrities Lady Gaga Gave Boyfriend ‘Ultimatum’ To Propose?

Did Lady Gaga issue her boyfriend of one year an “ultimatum” to force him to propose? One tabloid claimed the pop diva is eager to “take the next step.”

 by Brianna Morton
Jennifer Lopez on the left, Alex Rodriguez on the right. News Alex Rodriguez Using ‘Humiliated’ Jennifer Lopez For Fame And Money?

Is Jennifer Lopez being used by her fiance, Alex Rodriguez? A tabloid claims the “humiliated” actress can’t leave the former MLB player, even though he’s mistreating her. Gossip Cop looks into the story. On the cover of Star, the headline reads “Humilated J.Lo Used For Fame & Money!” The magazine’s accompanying article states that Alex […]

 by Elyse Johnson
News

Ryan Seacrest Scaling Back Work Duties After Worries He Was Working Himself To Death?

M
Matthew Radulski
3:00 pm, February 20, 2021
Screenshot of Ryan Seacrest looking a little wonky on American Idol
(American Idol)

Tabloids have a nasty habit of targeting Ryan Seacrest over his health. This week, one report claims the American Idol host is going to lighten his load over fears that he’s working himself to death. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Seacrest Tosses Gigs Overboard To Lighten Load’

According to the National Enquirer, “rattled Ryan Seacrest is ditching his hosting duties on E!’s Live from the Red Carpet because he believes he was working himself into an early grave.” The host and producer “has pared down his relentless schedule after a string of worrying health scares last year.” An insider said he “feels like he got a wake-up call that it’s time to pump the brakes.”

Seacrest had to miss some episodes of Live! With Kelly and Ryan last year after “burning the candle at both ends, and he finally burned out.” Medical Experts chime in to say “he was grappling with chronic fatigue syndrome,” and “fans fears he had suffered a stroke.” The article concludes by saying “Ryan wants to stop running himself ragged- before it’s too late!”

Seacrest Is Leaving, But Not For His Health

This story is just the Enquirer’s attempt at adapting its phony health narrative to the latest Seacrest news. In his Instagram announcement, Seacrest did not mention his health as a reason for leaving Live from the Red Carpet.

Seacrest didn’t really give any particular reason for his departure beyond wanting “to move on to new adventures.” What this tabloid fails to mention is that COVID-19 put a complete halt on pretty much all red carpet events. His work on this program only encompassed a small part of his calendar, for Seacrest will still remain very busy between American Idol, Live!, his radio show, and potentially the new Kardashian-Jenner Hulu series.

Tabloid Has No Insight

Gossip Cop will give partial credit to this tabloid for remembering its previous stories, but we busted all of them already. The bit about acute fatigue syndrome was bogus, as was its claim that he was going blind due to botox. This isn’t even an original story, as we already busted its claim that he was “reeling toward an early grave.” It’s as if whenever this tabloid gets bored, it writes another silly story attacking Seacrest’s health.

It’s also worth noting that this tabloid said Seacrest was leaving Live! last year and moving permanently to Los Angeles, and that simply never happened. This tabloid obviously has no real insight into Seacrest’s health or his career, so we have no reason to believe this new story. Seacrest’s health is fine, and he isn’t quitting jobs in an attempt to slow down. 

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.