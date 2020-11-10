Ryan Seacrest Quitting 'Live With Kelly And Ryan'? Here's What We Know

Kelly To ABC Executives: It's Ryan Or Me!

Not too long afterward, the same outlet purported that Ripa threatened to quit Live if Seacrest didn’t return to New York City. Once again, the website clearly didn’t check its facts before it concocted this plot. The blog contended that if Seacrest wanted to do Live from Hollywood, the show producers would have to choose between him and Ripa because she “wasn’t going.” Gossip Cop has corrected this phony storyline numerous times, we didn’t even really need to clarify this bogus report. It’s evident that Seacrest hasn't and isn’t leaving the show anytime soon, and he and Ripa are friends in real life.