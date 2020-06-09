Ryan Seacrest Proposed To Shayna Taylor?

Ryan Seacrest is not engaged to Shayna Taylor, despite one tabloid report claiming otherwise. The story is false. Gossip Cop can debunk it.
According to OK!, the on-and-off couple of seven years have finally taken things to the next level. He’s decided to take the plunge because their relationship feels "solid,” an unnamed “source” says. “They want to keep [the news] just between the two of them for a while, but they’re both so happy.”
The suspicious source goes on to say that Seacrest “realized she was the right woman for him after they split for the second time” in February of last year. The Idol host, allegedly, “considers it a miracle” that Taylor took him back. “He’s not getting any younger,” the source says. “They want a big celebration with family and friends and are hoping they can do that by early next year.”
Whether or not Taylor and Seacrest are back together for good this time, the idea that they’re engaged just isn’t true. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to Seacrest, who dismissed the claim as “rubbish.” Seacrest hasn’t proposed to Taylor.
Note that this source insists the couple are keeping their engagement on the down-low but doesn’t explain why. Seacrest shares a lot of his personal life on his show, Live With Kelly and Ryan – so why would he want to keep his engagement a secret? Because this story is a complete fiction and the tabloid just wants to cover itself if (or when) Seacrest and Taylor don’t make any such announcement anytime soon.
This isn’t the first time OK! has tried to push this bogus rumor, either. Earlier this year, Gossip Cop called out the tabloid for a similar claim that Seacrest was planning to propose to Taylor on Valentine’s Day. But, as usual, time exposes these stories as the lies they are: a month and a half later, the couple still hadn’t announced any engagement, and Taylor had been photographed multiple times without any engagement ring. Though neither Seacrest nor Taylor had explicitly shut down the rumor, the passing months would indicate the story was very likely false.
Last August, OK!’s affiliate publication, the National Enquirer, wrote that Seacrest was ready to marry Taylor after “going to therapy to understand what makes him tick.” The article came out shortly after it was confirmed that the two had reunited. However, Gossip Cop was told by out source close to Seacrest that the claim he’d been going to therapy to get over his cold feet was just “false.” And, again, even more time has passed without any wedding news. Taylor and Seacrest may very well announce their engagement – but you shouldn’t count on these outlets to be the ones breaking the story.
