Ryan Seacrest Proposed To Shayna Taylor?

Last August, OK!’s affiliate publication, the National Enquirer, wrote that Seacrest was ready to marry Taylor after “going to therapy to understand what makes him tick.” The article came out shortly after it was confirmed that the two had reunited. However, Gossip Cop was told by out source close to Seacrest that the claim he’d been going to therapy to get over his cold feet was just “false.” And, again, even more time has passed without any wedding news. Taylor and Seacrest may very well announce their engagement – but you shouldn’t count on these outlets to be the ones breaking the story.