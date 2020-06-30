Ryan Seacrest Not Marrying Shayna Taylor, Despite Taboid Claim

Unfortunately, the timing of this story couldn’t have been any worse. It's just been confirmed that Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor broke up after eight years together. "Ryan and Shayna decided to end their romantic relationship amicably some time ago. They remain, good friends, each other's biggest supporters and will always cherish their time together as a couple,” E! News reported. Seacrest was also spotted on vacation with an anonymous woman the other day following the announcement he and Taylor had split. Note that the breakup was "some time ago," so clearly the tabloid's so-called "source" knew absolutely nothing about the former couple's life.