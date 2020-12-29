Top Ryan Seacrest Story Of 2020: Life In A 'Tragic Tailspin'

The Globe is behind a lot of celebrity health scare rumors. The tabloid claimed Ryan Seacrest’s former American Idol co-star Simon Cowell could be in danger of losing control of his limbs. Cowell has continued to recover very nicely from his biking accident from over the summer and was clearly in no danger of the “failed back syndrome” the tabloid was in hysterics about. Last year, this same tabloid insisted that Johnny Depp’s friends were terrified the movie star would be dead by Christmas. That obviously never happened, and Depp is well on his way towards surviving his second Christmas since the outlet made its grim prediction.