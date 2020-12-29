Top Ryan Seacrest Story Of 2020: Life In A 'Tragic Tailspin'

One of this year’s biggest rumors about Live! With Kelly And Ryan star Ryan Seacrest claimed the popular host’s life was in a tailspin. The tabloid reported that recent changes in Seacrest’s personal and professional life had driven him to binge-eat and his hygiene is suffering as a result. Gossip Cop investigated the tabloid rumor and can share our final finding on the matter.
The Globe reported this year that Ryan Seacrest was so “devastated” by his break up with his on-again, off-again girlfriend of nearly eight years Shayna Taylor that the American Idol host had become a total shut-in. Sources told the tabloid Seacrest would shut himself away “for days on end, ignoring calls from friends and coworkers and only responds to texts.” Seacrest’s break up wasn’t the only trouble bringing the talk show host to new lows.
The 45-year-old radio host was also supposedly disappointed that his longtime “cash cow,” Keeping Up With The Kardashians, would be ending in 2021 after Season 20. The show’s ending has “hit him hard,” the dubious source claimed. This one-two punch combo of a break up and loss of revenue has led to Seacrest’s life entering a “tailspin,” the source further alleged.
He’s stuffing his face with junk food, sloppy takeout and pizzas, and come close to belching on camera a few times.
The so-called “insider” continued, “He’s neglecting his hygiene and his workout routine. He’s bloated and breaking out from all the junk he’s eating – and he’s not shaving.” These new alleged developments in Seacrest’s life follow months of tabloid speculation about the Live! co-host’s health. “Insiders” supposedly feared Seacrest had suffered a “minor stroke” after he appeared on American Idol slurring his words and with a seemingly enlarged right eye.
The tabloid insisted that alleged “buddies” were so alarmed by the various crises Seacrest was going through that they were reportedly considering staging a “wellness intervention” the source concluded.
His friends aren’t going to let him go on this way.
Gossip Cop had a hard time swallowing this bogus narrative, so we went searching through Seacrest’s Instagram page to see what we could find out. Though the tabloid claimed Seacrest had given up on shaving, we were immediately able to find a recent post featuring the Live! host giving himself a trim. The outlet’s claims that Seacrest was constantly “stuffing his face” with junk food also rang hollow.
It seems that the magazine blew a simple Instagram post featuring Seacrest chowing down on pizza as the basis of their evidence that Seacrest was binge-eating, which is as good as no evidence at all. Seacrest also mentioned working out in other posts, which proves the outlet and its shady source were entirely off base with their commentary. Furthermore, Gossip Cop learned from a source close to the situation that the rumors were completely and utterly false.
The Globe is behind a lot of celebrity health scare rumors. The tabloid claimed Ryan Seacrest’s former American Idol co-star Simon Cowell could be in danger of losing control of his limbs. Cowell has continued to recover very nicely from his biking accident from over the summer and was clearly in no danger of the “failed back syndrome” the tabloid was in hysterics about. Last year, this same tabloid insisted that Johnny Depp’s friends were terrified the movie star would be dead by Christmas. That obviously never happened, and Depp is well on his way towards surviving his second Christmas since the outlet made its grim prediction.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.