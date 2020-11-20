American Music Awards 2020: Everything You Need To Know Entertainment American Music Awards 2020: Everything You Need To Know
Whoopi Goldberg Quitting 'The View,' Returning To Acting Over 'Mouthy' Meghan McCain? Entertainment Whoopi Goldberg Quitting 'The View,' Returning To Acting Over 'Mouthy' Meghan McCain?
Report: Caitlyn Jenner 'Out Of Control' and 'Hurtling Towards A Crash' News Report: Caitlyn Jenner 'Out Of Control' and 'Hurtling Towards A Crash'
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill’s Daughter Shows Off Her Stripper Pole Skills News Tim McGraw, Faith Hill’s Daughter Shows Off Her Stripper Pole Skills
Celebrities

Ryan Seacrest Leaving Live, The Irwins' Battle For Millions, And More Gossip From This Week

Screenshot of Live with Ryan Seacrest in a dark suit and shirt on set
(LIVEKellyandRyan/YouTube)

It's been quite a week, with plenty of gossip about celebrity romances and dramatic career shifts. Here's a quick recap of what's happened.

Ryan Seacrest in a tuxedo outside
(a katz/Shutterstock.com)

Is Ryan Seacrest Leaving 'Live' Soon?

Gossip Cop has seen a lot of talk about Ryan Seacrest's role on Live with Kelly and Ryan, and there's been a recurring narrative that the American Idol icon is looking forward to greener pastures. We took a look at all of these rumors and looked for a the definitive answer, and here's what we found.

Terri Irwin in khaki smiling with Bindi Irwin in khaki
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

Bindi And Terri Irwin Worried About Steve's Millions?

The tragic loss of Steve Irwin affected millions, but no one more so than his family. His sudden death was totally unexpected, but this story about Terri and Bindi Irwin disputing the allocation of Steve's wealth is still incredibly shocking. “The family is at odds over their fortune,” it seems, however. You can read the rumor and find out our ruling here.

Justin Long in a black shirt in front of Drew Barrymore in a white blouse
(Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com)

Drew Barrymore, Justin Long Back Together: Report

Justin Long and Drew Barrymore shared an on-again, off-again relationship in the late 2000s, and now that they're both single at the same time, it seems like the two stars may have reconnected. Barrymore's reportedly even said that "she’s fallen in love with Justin all over again." We investigated the romantic reunion.

Kathy Griffin smiling in a black dress
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Kathy Griffin Hated By Hollywood, Desperately Selling Her Home For Cash?

She's had her fair share of controversy the past few years, but has it been bad enough that she's selling off her mansion to cover for the jobs she's lost? Here's what we found out about Griffin's $16 million home and apparent exile from Hollywood.

Terri Irwin in khaki smiling with Bindi Irwin in khaki

George Clooney's Marriage 'On The Rocks' After 'Fleeing' Amal?

The Clooneys are an absolute power couple, but there's long been talk of the two's tendency for secret fights and arguments. George himself was reportedly photographed "fleeing" their home after their latest spat, which has been "hell on earth" for the two. This is what we found in our investigation.

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

Related

What Happened To Katie Holmes And Justin Theroux 'Getting Serious'?