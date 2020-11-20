Ryan Seacrest Leaving Live, The Irwins' Battle For Millions, And More Gossip From This Week

Bindi And Terri Irwin Worried About Steve's Millions?

The tragic loss of Steve Irwin affected millions, but no one more so than his family. His sudden death was totally unexpected, but this story about Terri and Bindi Irwin disputing the allocation of Steve's wealth is still incredibly shocking. “The family is at odds over their fortune,” it seems, however. You can read the rumor and find out our ruling here.