Ryan Seacrest Leaving 'Live', Relocating To Los Angeles Permanently?

Ryan Seacrest Left Kelly Ripa And New York Behind?

Last year, the National Enquirer alleged Seacrest and Kelly Ripa were going their separate ways. According to the sources, the co-hosts’, who have been on the morning talk show since 2017 together, were going their separate ways, and Seacrest was leaving Ripa “in the dust.” "Ryan simply wanted to remain in Los Angeles permanently, and Kelly won’t give up her New York roots. It was perfectly amicable. They just want different things,” one source told the magazine. The paper further detailed Seacrest filmed the talk-show from his home in Los Angeles and planned to keep it that way.