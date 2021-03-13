Ryan Seacrest Considering Leaving ‘Live!’ Over Health Concerns?

Was Ryan Seacrest considering quitting his job on Live! With Kelly and Ryan in order to protect his health? A tabloid claimed Seacrest would be cutting back on work to keep from repeating a scary incident that sparked rumors that the American Idol host was facing serious health problems. Gossip Cop investigated the story.

Ryan Seacrest Leaving ‘Live!’?

According to an article out of In Touch last summer, Ryan Seacrest, who has a reputation for being one of the hardest working men in Hollywood, was contemplating cutting back his workload to focus on his health. The article came after Seacrest made headlines during the American Idol virtual finale when his eye appeared to droop and he slurred his words. The incident prompted fears that Seacrest had suffered a stroke, but his rep quickly shot down the rumors, instead blaming the incident on exhaustion.

The tabloid quickly used that reasoning to claim that Seacrest might have been looking to cut some obligations from his workload, and first up on the chopping block was Live!. An insider confided in the outlet, “Having to juggle his many jobs on his own from home in LA, without his regular support staff, is taking a far worse toll on” Seacrest than anyone initially anticipated.

Seacrest’s Work Ethic Dragging Him Down?

“He’s really run down,” the source continued, adding, “Something has to give – and it’s possible that will be his job on Live With Kelly and Ryan.” Seacrest also isn’t as “young as he used to be,” the tattler tutted. “I’m not sure how much more his body can take.” Though Seacrest has always had a legendary work ethic, “no one can sustain that,” the source warned, adding in conclusion, “At some point, Ryan is just going to collapse.”

Gossip Cop’s Take On The Situation

The tabloids have made a lot of noise about the viral incident that took place last year. Many of those outlets published a deluge of stories claiming Ryan Seacrest was facing the difficult prospect of choosing between his health and his career. Though Seacrest took a brief break, he was soon back to masterfully manning his many commitments, including hosting Live! With Kelly And Ryan. Though this tabloid insinuated that Seacrest wanted to remain in LA full time, he recently sold his home there, which proves the star was committed to the New York City based talk show.

Gossip Cop always double checks the rumors we see coming out of In Touch. We’ve debunked the tabloid several times in the past for its bogus claims concerning Seacrest. Two years ago, the magazine insisted that Seacrest would quit his job at American Idol. Clearly that prediction never came to pass. Likewise, the outlet’s report that Seacrest planned to marry his then girlfriend Shayna Taylor was equally false. Shortly after the tabloid printed the story, Seacrest revealed that he and Taylor had gone their separate ways. This tabloid just can’t be trusted to tell the truth.

More From Gossip Cop

Property Brothers’ Lawsuit Reveals How Much It Cost Homeowners To Appear On The Show

Report: Meghan McCain Angering ‘The View’ Co-Hosts With Daring New Looks

Report: Hilary Farr’s New HGTV Series Has ‘Love It Or List It’ Costar David Visentin ‘Blindsided’