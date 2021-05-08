Ryan Seacrest Leaving ‘Live,’ Moving To LA Permanently?

Did Ryan Seacrest leave Live! behind? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about Seacrest leaving Kelly Ripa in New York to run the show herself as he moved permanently the Los Angeles. We busted this story at the time, but in Hollywood, situations can always change. Let’s look back on that story and see what Seacrest ended up doing.

Is Ryan Seacrest Bound For LA?

Last year, the National Enquirer claimed that Seacrest and Ripa would go their separate ways. A source said, “Ryan simply wants to remain in Los Angeles permanently, and Kelly can’t give up her New York roots. It’s perfectly amicable. They just want different things.” Seacrest was adamant that the New York-based show would be improved in Los Angeles, but Ripa wouldn’t move. A source said Seacrest has “been watching her and hubby Mark Consuelos broadcasting from their home in New York, and he thinks they’d do just fine without him.”

A source close to Seacrest called this report “silly” and “wrong.” Seacrest at the time was broadcasting from home, as was Ripa, but the story was implying that he wanted Ripa to move her family to California. This just didn’t make any sense, and was a bold attempt to foster drama between Live! co-stars.

He’s Still On The Show

One year later and this story looks even more ridiculous. Not only are Seacrest and Ripa still working together, but they’re back in the New York studio.

Seacrest spends most of his time in New York these days. In fact, he put his Beverly Hills mansion on the market last November for $85 million. The American Idol host has split his time between coasts for years now, and there’s no real sign that will change.

Other Bogus Ryan Seacrest Stories

This was hardly the final time this nasty tabloid would target Seacrest. In September, it claimed that he was suffering from health issues and was working himself into the grave. He’s obviously alive and well.

If it’s not attacking his health, then the Enquirer focuses on Seacrest’s love life. In December, it said Seacrest was “lonely” and regretted choosing his career over love. It later said he was obsessed with Maria Menounos after she guest hosted with him on Live!. A source close to Seacrest confirmed to Gossip Cop that there was no truth to this story.

Seacrest and Ripa are still co-stars and friends, so this story of his exit was completely false all along. This tabloid cannot be trusted with stories about Seacrest.

