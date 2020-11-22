Report: Ryan Seacrest In A 'Tragic Tailspin'

No Original Stories In Sight

Gossip Cop isn’t sure why Seacrest’s health is targeted so much by the tabloid, but we have noticed a pattern. The National Enquirer previously claimed that Seacrest’s health was spiraling due to the cancellation of KUWTK. Sound familiar, doesn’t it? Shortly after that, it reported that he was suffering from “acute fatigue syndrome.” We ran that fatigue story by a our trusted source close to Seacrest, who dismissed it as fabricated. Seacrest’s health has continued to be perfectly fine despite these rumors.