Ryan Seacrest Has Not 'Muzzeled' Shayna Taylor With Non-Disclosure Agreement

Last month, we busted OK!, for claiming Seacrest and Taylor were engaged. The tabloid incorrectly stated Seacrest “decided to take the plunge” after he realized Taylor was “the one” for him. “He’s not getting any younger. They want a big celebration with family and friends and are hoping they can do that by early next year,” a phony source told the outlet. None of this was true. Gossip Cop busted the story after speaking to a source close to Seacrest who confirmed the article was fabricated. Indeed, just weeks later, the relationship was over. The tabloid was clueless.