Ryan Seacrest Has Not 'Muzzeled' Shayna Taylor With Non-Disclosure Agreement

Has Ryan Seacrest silenced his former girlfriend, Shana Taylor? A tabloid claims the American Idol host has forced Taylor to keep her mouth shut about their romance with a non-disclosure agreement. Gossip Cop can set the record straight on the matter.
“Secretive Ryan Muzzles His Ex!” reads the headline for a recent article from the National Enquirer. The often unreliable paper purported Ryan Seacrest has gone to extreme measures to make sure his former partner, Shana Taylor doesn’t “blab” about their relationship. Seacrest and Taylor were involved in an on-and-off-again relationship for eight years before calling it quits last month. A supposed source is quoted saying, “Ryan is notorious for getting people around him to sign iron-clad nondisclosure agreements.”
The unnamed insider continues, “It wouldn’t surprise anyone if Shayna had to sign one too.” The dubious insider goes on to hint that whatever happened between the two while they were together must be huge if Taylor did sign an agreement. “Ryan must have huge secrets he doesn’t want to be exposed and Shayna must know everything,” adds the insider.
Whoever this unnamed “insider” is the Enquirer is trusting for information should be the one to put a lid on it. Gossip Cop has learned this story isn’t remotely. We spoke to a source close to the situation, who confirmed the article is fabricated. This isn’t a surprise since the tabloids have made various inaccurate stories about Seacrest and Taylor.
Last month, we busted OK!, for claiming Seacrest and Taylor were engaged. The tabloid incorrectly stated Seacrest “decided to take the plunge” after he realized Taylor was “the one” for him. “He’s not getting any younger. They want a big celebration with family and friends and are hoping they can do that by early next year,” a phony source told the outlet. None of this was true. Gossip Cop busted the story after speaking to a source close to Seacrest who confirmed the article was fabricated. Indeed, just weeks later, the relationship was over. The tabloid was clueless.
Last August, we busted the Enquirer for alleging Seacrest was ready to marry Taylor. The paper claimed after Seacrest went to the therapy to understand what makes him tick he was set to propose to Taylor. However, Gossip Cop had learned that this was also untrue. Seacrest never said he was “ready” to marry Taylor. Additionally, since the couple is no longer together, it’s safe to assume that the tabloids don’t have any insight on the former pair or Seacrest for that matter.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.