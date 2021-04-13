Ryan Seacrest Has ‘Creepy Crush’ On Maria Menounos?

Is Ryan Seacrest setting his sights on Maria Menounos? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the claims.

Ryan Seacrest Head Over Heels For Menounos?

A recent edition of the National Enquirer reported that Ryan Seacrest has it bad for Maria Menounos. According to the tabloid, Seacrest became enamored with Menounos while she was filling in for Kelly Ripa on Live with Kelly and Ryan. The article alleges that Seacrest’s infatuation is so severe that he “creeped out his pals” talking about Menounos. The alleged insider tells the tabloid that “Ryan thinks Maria’s the smartest, most talented and beautiful woman to walk the planet.”

The article insists that Ryan Seacrest is not pursuing the married entertainment reporter, but he still can’t help but gush over her. According to the article’s inside source, “Ryan doesn’t want to date Maria, but he makes no secret he’d be dancing on air to have someone like her, which is kind of creepy, but he can’t help it.” The insider goes on to explain that “Maria’s everything he’s always wanted in a woman!”

According to the article, while Ryan Seacrest’s crush on Maria Menounos is surely intense, he’d never act on it, given the fact that Menounos is happily married. That being said, the source claims, “he does try to imitate her husband Keven’s qualities.” The article closes with the insistence that “Ryan adores Kelly and thinks she’s great, but he wouldn’t mind if she takes more time off just so he can gaze at Maria!”

Is Ryan Seacrest Interested?

So, is it true that Maria Menounos is driving Ryan Seacrest wild? Not at all. Not only is there no evidence to support this ridiculous claim, there’s actually evidence to the contrary.

First of all, the article fails to mention that while Ripa was on vacation, Menounos only filled in for two shows. It’s ridiculous to suggest that Seacrest has developed an obsession with Menounos in such a short time. Even more suspicious is the article’s assertion that Menounos would be filling in for Ripa’s entire absence. You’d think a real “inside source” would know that it was only for a couple of shows.

Furthermore, the tabloid repeatedly insults Seacrest, calling him “self-obsessed” and “creepy.” Clearly, this article was meant to drum up some drama on Seacrest and never actually had the intention of being factual. Finally, a source close to Seacrest confirmed to us that there was absolutely no truth to the claims.

The Tabloids On Unlikely Couples

Besides, it’s hard to trust the National Enquirer on such matters. The tabloid loves to report on unlikely pairings when there’s not even a hint of romance. This is the same tabloid that was convinced January Jones was going after Joaquin Phoenix. Of course, Gossip Cop proved the claim totally false. The tabloid also insisted not long ago that Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds were striking up a romance, much to their partners’ chagrin. The claim was just as false as the others. Tabloids have always, and likely always will, baselessly speculate about who is crushing on who, and Seacrest was simply one of the latest targets.

