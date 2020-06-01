Ryan Seacrest Going Blind Due To Botox Injections?

Is Ryan Seacrest going blind amid his supposed health scares? One tabloid is making that allegation this week. Gossip Cop has investigated the claim.
“Fears Seacrest Is Going Blind!” screams the salacious headline of a story in the current issue of the National Enquirer. The story comes on the heels of number of questionable claims in the tabloids about the American Idol host after fans fretted on social media if Seacrest had a stroke on the air after he appeared to slur some words and close one eye during a recent episode of the popular talent show.
The phony report in the Enquirer claims that Seacrest could be going blind, not due to the supposed stroke, but because of Botox injections that the tabloid claims he has been giving himself during the lockdown. According to a “source that knows Ryan” quoted by the unreliable tabloid, “It could well have been a reaction to a Botox injection administered by himself or someone else at his home as most Hollywood cosmetic surgeons are still closed.” This, according to the dubious source,
“would be deeply concerning — especially if it had been done wrong! He could go blind!”
The tabloid goes on to quote a plastic surgeon who has not treated Ryan Seacrest, explaining that if the injection was done incorrectly, could have permanent consequences, and it “could force him off TV forever!” Another doctor, who has also not treated Seacrest, tells the outlet, “The situation with Ryan appears serious, as it involves his speech and suggests a toxic or metabolic or neurologic condition.”
While it all sounds very dramatic and scary, nothing in the story is true. Seacrest has, in fact, already returned to TV, working on Live with Kelly and Ryan after taking a day off due to exhaustion. A rep for Seacrest denied that the story was true to the Enquirer, and Gossip Cop reached out to our own impeccable source close to Seacrest who told us that the story was not only wrong, it was “crazy.” So Ryan Seacrest fans can rest easy — he’s doing just fine and not going blind.
This particular tabloid also has a dismal track record covering Seacrest’s professional life. Last month, we debunked a phony report in its pages that alleged that Seacrest was leaving Live to relocate to Los Angeles. Citing his busty work schedule between Live and Idol, the questionable outlet purported he was giving up his gig with Kelly Ripa to focus his time in Southern California rather than splitting time between LA and New York City. Our source close to Seacrest also dismissed the story as “silly.”
The paper is often wrong about Ryan Seacrest’s personal life as well. Last August, we busted it for claiming that he was getting ready to marry his girlfriend Shayna Taylor after going through therapy. While Seacrest and Taylor have had their ups and downs as a couple, by all the latest accounts, the relationship is on strong footing, but no news of wedding has emerged in the past nine months since Gossip Cop first disputed the tabloid’s reporting. The truth is, this outlet is clueless when it comes to Ryan Seacrest in every way.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.