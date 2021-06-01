Ryan Seacrest Facing Health Crisis After Botox Injection Gone Wrong?

Ryan Seacrest may be one of America’s most well-known TV faces, but that doesn’t exclude him from criticism. Last year, one tabloid alleged the American Idol host was going blind from health issues and too much Botox. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and seeing where Seacrest’s health stands today.

Blind For Botox?

Early last June, the National Enquirer ran a story entitled “Fears Seacrest Is Going Blind!” In it, the publication doubled down on claims the host had a stroke on air after he slurred some of his words and one eye closed during a taping of American Idol. They expanded their theory of Seacrest’s health problems, this time alleging he is going blind, but not because of the stroke — because of Botox injections.

A “source that knows Ryan” told the magazine, “It could well have been a reaction to a Botox injection administered by himself or someone else at his home as most Hollywood cosmetic surgeons are still closed. This would be deeply concerning — especially if it had been done wrong! He could go blind!”

A plastic surgeon that has no connection to Seacrest explained to the publication that if the injection was done incorrectly, it could have permanent consequences, which “could force him off TV forever!” A different doctor with no affiliation to Seacrest said, “The situation with Ryan appears serious, as it involves his speech and suggests a toxic or metabolic or neurologic condition.”

Blinded By Lies

Gossip Cop deemed this story false last year. Not only was Ryan Seacrest simply going through a bout of exhaustion, but the Live! with Kelly and Ryan host returned to work a few days later. A rep for Seacrest told Gossip Cop that the story wasn’t just wrong, it was “crazy.” He wasn’t going blind, just really tired. Between hosting two TV shows and a radio show, it’s understandable that he ran himself into the ground.

Since the story ran last year, Ryan Seacrest was accused of plastic surgery on another body part, this time on his feet. Kelly Ripa showed off her co-star’s toes on an Instagram live a couple of weeks ago, calling them “gawgeous.” She even jokingly asked if he had had plastic surgery on them.

The Enquirer is notorious for being wrong about Seacrest’s personal life. In May of last year, they ran a story claiming Seacrest was moving back to California, leaving Ripa in the lurch. His rep deemed the report “silly” and “wrong.” Another falsely wrote that the host got engaged to girlfriend Shayna Taylor on Valentine’s Day 2020. Gossip Cop busted both stories.

