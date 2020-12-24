Ryan Seacrest Diagnosed With Incurable Disease After 'American Idol' Scare?

A tabloid claimed Ryan Seacrest has run himself to the ground and is dying from an incurable disease. Gossip Cop digs into the story.
According to the National Enquirer, this “incurable disease” Ryan Seacrest is suffering from not has only affected his health, but his career as well. Supposed sources tell the outlet that Seacrest has been hit with myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome, and it’s hard for the host to get out of bed. The paper says co-workers of Seacrest were “flipping out” when he decided to take a day earlier this year.
Now, we have to pause here for a moment. Just because Seacrest took a day off doesn’t mean that the American Idol host is “suffering” from a disease. However, the magazine asserts that Seacrest's “last-minute” decision to take the day off created a “sense of panic” among his co-workers since he apparently never does this. The Enquirer says that fears began to spike among those who know Seacrest when he was seen slurring his speech and with a “shriveled” eye during the finale of American Idol. Some even assumed that the host had a stroke.
The outlet then quotes a doctor, who hasn’t treated Seacrest, but believes the Live with Ryan and Kelly co-host is suffering from acute fatigue syndrome. “When I saw the picture of him with one eye sagging, I thought, this is Bell’s palsy or a mini-stroke. It’s highly likely Ryan has already suffered a type of stroke called a transient ischemic attack,” the doctor continues. The paper adds that Seacrest may be considering settling down in one place with girlfriend Shayna Taylor.
“Shayna’s begging Ryan to stay with her on the West coast. She’s terrified that he’s working himself to death and wants him to take care of himself before it’s too late,” the dubious source adds. Listen, we all know how hard Ryan Seacrest works, but to allege that the host is “suffering” from an illness is sort of a reach — especially when there isn’t any evidence to back up this ridiculous claim. Still, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Seacrest, who confirmed that the story wasn’t true.
Also, the Enquirer has been wrong in the past about Seacrest. Gossip Cop busted the paper last month for incorrectly stating that Ryan Seacrest was leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan to permanently relocate to Los Angeles. The magazine declared that Seacrest wanted to stay in LA but knew Kelly Ripa wouldn’t want to give up her New York roots, so Seacrest was “ready to leave her in the dust.” And yet Seacrest is still hosting with Ripa, therefore, the story was completely inaccurate.
Last summer, the tabloid alleged that Seacrest was causing problems between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. The outlet argued that Seacrest’s friendship with Lopez made Rodriguez furious. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Lopez, who assured us that the story was fabricated and dismissed it as nonsense.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
