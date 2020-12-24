Ryan Seacrest Diagnosed With Incurable Disease After 'American Idol' Scare?

Now, we have to pause here for a moment. Just because Seacrest took a day off doesn’t mean that the American Idol host is “suffering” from a disease. However, the magazine asserts that Seacrest's “last-minute” decision to take the day off created a “sense of panic” among his co-workers since he apparently never does this. The Enquirer says that fears began to spike among those who know Seacrest when he was seen slurring his speech and with a “shriveled” eye during the finale of American Idol. Some even assumed that the host had a stroke.