Ryan Seacrest Dating Rumors

For the past several years, Ryan Seacrest has had an on-again, off-again relationship with model Shayna Taylor. A lot of tabloids have taken advantage of the somewhat tumultuous nature of their relationship to push ridiculous rumors about Seacrest’s dating life, many of which Gossip Cop has debunked as bogus. Here are a few of them.
In July 2019, Life & Style reported that Seacrest’s supposed new girlfriend was upsetting his Live co-host, Kelly Ripa as well as his mother. Seacrest and Taylor had broken up in February of that year, and the tabloid claimed that Ripa was concerned that the 44-year-old Seacrest was experiencing a “midlife crisis” after having “moved on” with 24-year-old model Larissa Schot. Seacrest and Schot had indeed been spotted kissing in southern France. But, as Gossip Cop was informed by a source close to Seacrest, there was “nothing” for Ripa and Seacrest’s mother to “approve or not approve” of, because they were “not in a relationship.”
The following month, the National Enquirer published a story claiming that Alex Rodriguez was “furious” over Jennifer Lopez’ friendship with Seacrest. The outlet wrote that Seacrest and his former American Idol coworker had become “inseparable” after realizing “they share a lot in common,” leading Rodriguez to start feeling territorial about his fiancée. Lopez’ spokesperson, on the other hand, told Gossip Cop that the story was completely false. Rodriguez is not jealous over any friendship she might have with Seacrest.
In August, at which point Seacrest and Taylor had gotten back together, the Enquirer came back to say that Seacrest was ready to marry her after going to therapy. The unreliable publication wrote that Seacrest had started doing therapy sessions to “win [Taylor] back” and was ready to walk down the aisle with her. But our Seacrest insider once again informed Gossip Cop that there was no truth to the claim. The couple were back on, but they were not thinking about marriage just yet.
And they haven’t announced any marriage plans as the months have passed, despite what another tabloid would have you believe. In February of this year, OK! wrote that Seacrest was planning to propose to Taylor. “Ryan has no doubts any more and is telling friends he’s ready,” a supposed source said, “and could do it as soon as Valentine’s Day!” But as time passed and February turned into March, it became clear that this story, once again, was bogus. Taylor and Seacrest have not announced any engagement, nor could Gossip Cop find any sign of an engagement ring in pictures Taylor had posted to social media. Don't expect to find anything remotely true about Ryan Seacrest's relationships in pages of the supermarket tabloids.