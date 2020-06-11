Ryan Seacrest Considering Permanent Move Back To Los Angeles?

Is Ryan Seacrest considering permanently moving back to LA and leaving Live! With Kelly and Ryan? That phony tabloid rumor is being pushed yet again this week. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.
Seacrest has been quarantining in Los Angeles since lockdowns began amid the coronavirus pandemic, continuing to co-host Live! virtually alongside Kelly Ripa. Inspired by the change, the gossip site Closer Weekly is claiming that Seacrest is actually considering making the move permanent. “He has nothing against New York, but he feels that he was healthier in LA,” says a so-called “source.”
As for his tenure on Live, the source says, Seacrest understands the move may “create some major changes” for the show. “Ryan knows the show needs the hosts in the same room,” the “insider” continues, “but right now, he’s dreading the thought of not living in California.” “Once the ban is lifted, he doesn’t know how he’ll feel,” they finish.
Seacrest’s work schedule would indeed be staggering to most people: he splits his time between coasts for Live! and Idol while hosting his radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and running a production company. It’s entirely possible that, as time passes, he may decide to scale back his busy workload – but for now, there’s no evidence to support the theory that Seacrest wants to make his move back to LA permanent. Amid swirling rumors that Seacrest might be putting down roots on the west coast, Page Six reported that there was “no truth” to the theory. “He will go back to New York when the show decides it’s safe to start up production again at their set,” the outlet’s source explained.
Gossip Cop should note that we’ve already debunked this rumor a staggering number of times since Seacrest joined Ripa on Live! Last month, the National Enquirer published a similar story about Seacrest leaving Live! to move back to LA just last month. “It’s perfectly amicable. They just want different things,” a supposed “insider” told the tabloid in that bogus article. But it wasn’t true then, as it’s not true now: we reached out to a source close to the media personality at the time, who dismissed the claims as “silly” and “wrong.”
But this rumor has gone back way further than that in fact: in July 2017, just a couple months after Seacrest joined the show, Gossip Cop shot down another Enquirer story about Seacrest walking out on the show. Another shady source alleged he was “annoyed” at having to go from “top dog on Idol” to “second banana” to Ripa. The story was clearly untrue: amid recent rumors that he would be leaving the show to return to hosting American Idol, he explained, “I’m not going anywhere anytime soon.” Three years later, he’s still here.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.