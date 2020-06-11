Ryan Seacrest Considering Permanent Move Back To Los Angeles?

Seacrest’s work schedule would indeed be staggering to most people: he splits his time between coasts for Live! and Idol while hosting his radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and running a production company. It’s entirely possible that, as time passes, he may decide to scale back his busy workload – but for now, there’s no evidence to support the theory that Seacrest wants to make his move back to LA permanent. Amid swirling rumors that Seacrest might be putting down roots on the west coast, Page Six reported that there was “no truth” to the theory. “He will go back to New York when the show decides it’s safe to start up production again at their set,” the outlet’s source explained.