Ryan Reynolds Reuniting With Sandra Bullock On The Big Screen, Upsetting Blake Lively?

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively seem to have one of the most solid marriages in Hollywood. However, one tabloid claimed in November that there was trouble in paradise. Did Blake Lively get jealous after Ryan Reynolds was “caught out” with Sandra Bullock? While it was covered back when it was first published, Gossip Cop is investigating the story, looking for updates.

Ryan Reynolds Reuniting With Sandra Bullock?

New Idea used a photo six months ago of Reynolds and Bullock walking in public together. Of course, the article bolded headline read that The Proposal co-stars were “caught out” and failed to mention up-front that the friends were starring in the film The Lost City of D.

The outlet reported that Lively wasn’t happy about the idea of her husband kissing Bullock again, even for a project. An inside source claimed that while the Simple Favor actress “trusts Ryan implicitly and won’t forbid from taking this part, but the idea of him getting cozy with Sandra makes her uneasy.” Reynolds apparently has a “huge soft spot for Bullock,” his ex.

What’s Going On Here

With phrases like “gushing comments,” “ultra-flirty friendship,” and “incredible chemistry and attraction” between Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, you’d think Blake Lively would have a right to be worried about losing her man. Think again. The photo in question of the former couple out and about was actually of Reynolds and his mom. Bullock was photoshopped in, Gossip Cop found.

Another article alleging the same thing over the same production was busted a few weeks earlier. Lively and Reynolds are constant topics of conversation in the tabloids, with New Idea claiming that the couple had a “miserable marriage” and OK! reporting a whole slew of bogus stories about Reynolds. We’ve investigated stories about how he’s reconnected with ex-wife Scarlett Johansson and that “his cheating” was going to lead to divorce.

‘The Lost City Of D’

While Reynolds and Bullock were supposed to be in The Lost City of D together, that has since changed. Between October and December of last year, Ryan Reynolds dropped out of the project, with Channing Tatum taking his place in the Romancing The Stone-style adventure comedy. Daniel Radcliffe is set to play the film’s baddie, while Patti Harrison and Da’Vine Joy Randolph are on board in undisclosed roles, according to Deadline. Brad Pitt is set to make a cameo appearance. It’s only a matter of time before the tabloids link Bullock with Pitt and/or Tatum. Gossip Cop guesses it should happen by the time the movie comes out in 2022.

