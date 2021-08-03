Ryan Reynolds Living In ‘Misery’ With Blake Lively?

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds still suffering in marital misery? Last year, Gossip Cop confronted a report about the Green Lantern stars constantly fighting. Let’s look back on that story and see what happened.

Ryan Reynolds’ Career Causing Jealousy?

Twelve months ago, New Idea had an exclusive scoop about Reynolds and Lively wallowing in misery. Lively was reportedly fed up with putting her career on hold while her husband’s continued to blossom. Tensions “​​came to a head when Ryan didn’t give her the female lead in his upcoming rom-com, Shotgun Wedding,” an insider told the outlet. Reynolds apparently refused to work with Lively again after their 2011 partnership in Green Lantern was a critical and commercial flop.

The tabloid would have you believe that Reynolds genuinely cared more about his IMDb rating than his wife. Reynolds has made loads of Green Lantern jokes over the years, so it’s preposterous to think he actually blames his wife for it. We also pointed out that Lively’s career is not on hold, for she has numerous projects in the works. With that in mind, Gossip Cop busted the story.

What Happened?

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are still happily married, so we were right to debunk the story. Back in May, the Proposal star wrote a rather touching Mother’s Day post on Instagram dedicated to Lively. He said of Lively, “You’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares.” You can’t read this and think they’re in marital hell.

How Are Their Careers?

Shotgun Wedding ended up having a rather tumultuous production. Reynolds dropped out as the film’s star, though he stayed on as an executive producer. His replacement, Armie Hammer, was dropped after his sexual assault and cannibalism allegations came to light. Later, Alex Rodriguez would visit the set in a last-second bid to save his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. It’s probably for the best that Lively avoided this one.

As it stands, Shotgun Wedding is set to come out in June 2022, ultimately starring Lopez and Josh Duhamel, not to mention The Good Place’s D’Arcy Carden. Blake Lively’s been cast in The Husband’s Secret, based on the Liane Moriarty novel. Workaholic Reynolds has at least eight different projects in the works right now, including Deadpool 3.

Other Bogus Stories

This tabloid recently invented an affair between Reynolds and Sandra Bullock. The tabloid photoshopped a photo to make it look like Reynolds was kissing Bullock, which Gossip Cop thinks is just embarrassing. We also busted the bizarre story about Lively launching a fashion line with Victoria Beckham. No such line exists.

It’s painfully obvious that New Idea is clueless when it comes to Lively and Reynolds. They’re a strong couple and aren’t on the verge of a breakup.

