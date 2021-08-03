Ryan Reynolds Living In ‘Misery’ With Blake Lively?

Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Andrew Napolitano gives testimony to Congress while wearing a dark suit News Fox News Star Out At Conservative Network After Sexual Harassment Claims

A major star of Fox News has parted ways with the conservative network after allegations of sexual harassment were made against him. Judge Andrew Napolitano has been accused by an associate producer of inappropriate misconduct, and he’s not the only Fox News star the male employee has made accusations against. Larry Kudlow, host of Fox […]

 by Brianna Morton
Tori Spelling smiling in a white jacket and black blouse Celebrities ‘Twiggy’ Tori Spelling ‘Wasting Away To Nothing’ Amid ‘Troubled’ Marriage And Divorce Reports?

Is Tori Spelling becoming dangerously skinny amid the rumored separation from her husband, Dean McDermott? One tabloid insists Spelling has stopped eating to cope with the stress. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. Tori Spelling ‘Shrinking’ On ‘Stress Diet’? This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports that Tori Spelling has been struggling to cope with […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Jack Brooksbank wears a black suit and stands slightly behind his wife, Princess Eugenie, in a cream blouse News Did Princess Eugenie’s Husband Abandon Her, Newborn Son To Party On Yacht In Italy?

Controversial photos of Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank partying on a yacht off the coast of Italy emerged over the weekend, causing some to question why the father of 5-month-old son August was in the company of beautiful models while his wife and child remained at home. The pictures didn’t paint a flattering picture of […]

 by Brianna Morton
Linda Purl in a black dress Celebrities ‘Anxious’ Linda Purl ‘Pressuring’ Patrick Duffy To Marry Her?

Is Linda Purl pushing boyfriend Patrick Duffy to hurry up and propose? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Loved-Up’ Linda Purl ‘Pushing’ Patrick Duffy To ‘Put A Ring On It’? This week’s edition of the Globe reports that Linda Purl is ready to wed her boyfriend, Patrick Duffy, but he’s hesitant because […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds Living In ‘Misery’ With Blake Lively?

M
Matthew Radulski
6:00 am, August 3, 2021
Blake Lively in a yellow dress with Ryan Reynolds in a khaki suit
(Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Are Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds still suffering in marital misery? Last year, Gossip Cop confronted a report about the Green Lantern stars constantly fighting. Let’s look back on that story and see what happened.

Ryan Reynolds’ Career Causing Jealousy?

Twelve months ago, New Idea had an exclusive scoop about Reynolds and Lively wallowing in misery. Lively was reportedly fed up with putting her career on hold while her husband’s continued to blossom. Tensions “​​came to a head when Ryan didn’t give her the female lead in his upcoming rom-com, Shotgun Wedding,” an insider told the outlet. Reynolds apparently refused to work with Lively again after their 2011 partnership in Green Lantern was a critical and commercial flop.

The tabloid would have you believe that Reynolds genuinely cared more about his IMDb rating than his wife. Reynolds has made loads of Green Lantern jokes over the years, so it’s preposterous to think he actually blames his wife for it. We also pointed out that Lively’s career is not on hold, for she has numerous projects in the works. With that in mind, Gossip Cop busted the story.

What Happened?

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are still happily married, so we were right to debunk the story. Back in May, the Proposal star wrote a rather touching Mother’s Day post on Instagram dedicated to Lively. He said of Lively, “You’re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares.” You can’t read this and think they’re in marital hell.

How Are Their Careers?

Shotgun Wedding ended up having a rather tumultuous production. Reynolds dropped out as the film’s star, though he stayed on as an executive producer. His replacement, Armie Hammer, was dropped after his sexual assault and cannibalism allegations came to light. Later, Alex Rodriguez would visit the set in a last-second bid to save his relationship with Jennifer Lopez. It’s probably for the best that Lively avoided this one.

As it stands, Shotgun Wedding is set to come out in June 2022, ultimately starring Lopez and Josh Duhamel, not to mention The Good Place’s D’Arcy Carden. Blake Lively’s been cast in The Husband’s Secret, based on the Liane Moriarty novel. Workaholic Reynolds has at least eight different projects in the works right now, including Deadpool 3.

Other Bogus Stories

This tabloid recently invented an affair between Reynolds and Sandra Bullock. The tabloid photoshopped a photo to make it look like Reynolds was kissing Bullock, which Gossip Cop thinks is just embarrassing. We also busted the bizarre story about Lively launching a fashion line with Victoria Beckham. No such line exists.

It’s painfully obvious that New Idea is clueless when it comes to Lively and Reynolds. They’re a strong couple and aren’t on the verge of a breakup.

More News From Gossip Cop

Ryan Reynolds Just Voted For The First Time As An American But Fans Can’t Stop Talking About Blake Lively’s Shoes

Blake Lively Struggling To Deal With Ryan Reynolds’ Jokes In Quarantine?

Scarlett Johansson, Ryan Reynolds Still In ‘Ugly’ Feud 10 Years After Their Divorce?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.