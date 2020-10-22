"I Was Never Skinny" Brooke Shields Celebrates Body In Bikini At 55 And Talks About Body Confidence News "I Was Never Skinny" Brooke Shields Celebrates Body In Bikini At 55 And Talks About Body Confidence
James Van Der Beek Mortifies Daughter With Clip Of Him In Kesha Video News James Van Der Beek Mortifies Daughter With Clip Of Him In Kesha Video
10 Celebrities Born In November Celebrities 10 Celebrities Born In November
Why Fans Are Boycotting The New Season Of 'RHOC' News Why Fans Are Boycotting The New Season Of 'RHOC'
News

Ryan Reynolds Just Voted For The First Time But Fans Can't Stop Talking About Blake Lively's Shoes

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds with mail-in ballots
(Ryan Reynolds / Instagram)

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have just presented dual PSAs about voting, only it's been overshadowed by a game of "spot the difference."

Today on Instagram, the Deadpool star posted a pic of himself and his wife posing with their mail-in ballots. "This is my first time voting in America," explains the former Canadian (he's now a dual citizen of both countries). "I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving. It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud."

Lively followed with a related caption. "It was Ryan’s first time," she writes. "He was understandably scared. It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend [sic]."

The jokes were similar, but something else was off: Lively's shoes (literally). In Reynolds' pic, the actress is standing barefoot on her tip-toes. But in his wife's gram, she's wearing sky-high, strappy brown, red-bottomed Louboutin sandals.

Naturally, both of their comments sections blew up. Which is the real pic? People demanded answers, so Lively revealed the truth via Instagram stories: the shoes were drawn on.

"Can you tell I was so happy to get outta a onesie and vote?" she wrote. "Sure it was an absentee drop off ballot with a mask covering my look. But dammit I exercised my right to vote. And to not wear shoes that ruined my outfit."

It was nice to see Lively, who has mostly kept a low profile since the birth of her third daughter, Betty, last year. She obviously hasn't lost her sense of humor, either. After encouraging followers to vote early, she took the opportunity to explore a new career path, tagging Christian Louboutin to ask, "Are you hiring? Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail."

Related

Kanye West Threatening To Go Public With Secret Kardashian Tapes?