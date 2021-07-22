Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal No Longer ‘Besties’ After Brutal ‘Falling Out’?

Ever since they starred together in the 2017 sci-fi horror film Life, Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds have made it known that they are good friends with each other. Now nearly four years later one tabloid is claiming the two actors are now on the outs. Gossip Cop investigates.

Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal Not Friends Anymore?

Gyllenhaal and Reynolds had a very public friendship during Life’s press junket, but according to OK!, that relationship has “soured.” An inside source tells the outlet in this week’s issue that the two actors “became besties and were pretty inseparable” while shooting and promoting the movie.

However as time went on, the publication claims, “Things started cooling down once they realized they were competing for the same roles.” The outlet gave Reynolds the leg up, citing his new roles in Free Guy and Red Notice, while noting Gyllenhaal hasn’t had a live-action role since Spider-Man: Far from Home in 2019. “All their friends chalk up their falling out to show business,” the source concluded. “Ryan and Jake realize that in Hollywood, there are only so many seats at the table.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

The outlet was right that the two actors got along and enjoyed each other’s company. “I loved working with this guy,” Reynolds said on Good Morning America in 2017. “I loved spending time with this guy. It’s not often you get this experience.” However, the way movie sets often work is you make friends and then have to let them go as you both move on to your next projects. There’s not often a big falling out.

As for the competition claims, Gyllenhaal told BBC’s The One Show that he didn’t feel threatened by Reynolds. “It’s rare in our industry to meet someone, a contemporary, and there’s no competition… there are just some friends you meet at a certain time in your life.” The two could still be good friends and just haven’t made their relationship more public. Gyllenhaal doesn’t utilize social media like Reynolds does. Gossip Cop can say for sure that OK! doesn’t know anything about the pair’s relationship.

Other Rumors About The Stars

The outlet has published false stories about both Reynolds and Gyllenhaal in the past. In 2019, the publication claimed Reynolds cheated on wife Blake Lively and that the couple was headed towards divorce. A year later, the outlet said the couple had a perfect marriage and didn’t acknowledge its past divorce reporting. Another article said Gyllenhaal’s girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu threatened to leave him unless he proposed. Clearly, OK! is no friend to Reynolds or Gyllenhaal.

