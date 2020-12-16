Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively 'Thrilled' To Announce New Baby In 2021?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are some superstar parents, but could they be planning to welcome a fourth child next year? According to one outlet, the couple will start making announcements before January. Here's what we know.
OK! talks about the impending "Baby No. 4" for the couple. With Reynolds previously saying, "I love being a girl dad," and Lively declaring that she'd love to "spit out a litter of kids," the outlet confirms with an anonymous source that the two would be "thrilled" to add one more member to their family. Lively especially is "really yearning for one more. She loves being pregnant — and Ryan's always joked that he'd like another daughter to complete his tribe of Amazon women!"
The planning has reportedly already begun, and the stars "are pulling out all the stops to make it happen," the insider explains. "Blake's doing maybe one movie a year, but being a mom is what fulfills her. She's never had a problem getting pregnant before, so they expect to have some happy news for their families by the new year."
There's some sketchy techniques at play here. For one, the bit about Reynolds being "thrilled" at the idea of having more kids comes from a 2016 comment where he joked about loving his daughters so much that he wished he'd had nine of them. Meanwhile, Lively said the "litter of kids" quote in an interview with Marie Claire... in 2014. The tabloid doesn't even mention the date or sources of the couple's quotes, instead framing them as though they were told to the outlet or its sources.
The closest this rumor gets to anything recent is the fact that last month, Ryan Reynolds was asked by one of ET's child reporters, Mack Cohen, about whether or not he'd like to have a bigger pack/family. “Boy, I think it's a pretty good size right now,” Reynolds responded. “I think it's a pretty good size right now, although I appreciate the bait, Mack!” Given that he seems perfectly content with his family as is, we'll take the word of 2020 Reynolds over misleadingly used half-a-decade old comments.
There's also the matter of OK's past reporting on the superstar couple. Last year, it "broke" the news of the two's near-divorce in a cover story that turned out to be bogus. Around the same time, it also argued that Blake Lively was actually deeply frustrated that she had to put her career on hold for motherhood, which the tabloid doesn't even bother mentioning now. For years now, the outlet has flip-flopped when it comes to the marriage, publishing articles about how they were so happy together before making up new ones about their fights. While OK! has settled on the two looking forward to their future together, it's only a matter of time before it starts calling for their separation.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
