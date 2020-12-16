Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively 'Thrilled' To Announce New Baby In 2021?

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Rumors

There's also the matter of OK's past reporting on the superstar couple. Last year, it "broke" the news of the two's near-divorce in a cover story that turned out to be bogus. Around the same time, it also argued that Blake Lively was actually deeply frustrated that she had to put her career on hold for motherhood, which the tabloid doesn't even bother mentioning now. For years now, the outlet has flip-flopped when it comes to the marriage, publishing articles about how they were so happy together before making up new ones about their fights. While OK! has settled on the two looking forward to their future together, it's only a matter of time before it starts calling for their separation.