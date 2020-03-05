Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Becoming Stage Parents With Their Daughters?

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are not trying to make their daughters into actors, as a tabloid is reporting. If anything, they are trying to do the opposite. Gossip Cop can debunk the magazine’s phony story.

A new article in OK! claims Reynolds and Lively are “stage parents” who are preparing their two oldest daughters for show business. A supposed source tells the publication, “Growing up, Ryan and Blake were both obsessed with becoming successful actors, and they want their kids to have the same passion.” This “source” goes on to say that Lively is giving her two older daughters acting lessons at home, while Reynolds lets them tag along with him on film sets “so they can get a feel for what Hollywood’s really like.” The dubious tipster adds, “As protective as they are, Blake and Ryan are all for the girls becoming actress, as long as it makes them happy.” It should be stressed, the magazine is referring to a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old.

Here’s the problem, Reynolds completely and totally disputed this very notion when he appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon just three months ago. On the show, Reynolds mentioned that his oldest, five-year-old James, loves acting. Reynolds, ever his comedic self, added, “I was like, ‘You know what? Here’s what’s cheaper and easier, like, let’s just skip showbiz and enroll you right into cocaine,” before adding how he really felt: “Showbiz is not good for kids. I feel like we should know this by now, right? But parents everywhere are like, ‘Yeah, let’s just put them in a movie, unsupervised.'”

It’s not that Reynolds is discouraging it, as he also said on the show, “I’m fine if she wants to be an actor. I’m like, ‘Fine, go ahead, like, you know, in school do like after-school stuff like that, that’s fine.” He continues, ”But, like, being a child actor in, like, movies and stuff? That’s, like, a whole other ball of wax.” He’s the opposite of a stage parent.

As for Lively, she’s no different. In an interview with Marie Claire UK not long after James was born, Lively explained why the couple live in a quiet town north of New York City, rather than Los Angeles. It is in large part due to their children. She sayid, “My husband and I chose a profession and a side effect of that is your personal life is public. Our child hasn’t had the opportunity to choose whether or not she wants her personal life to be public or not… So we can’t really throw her into the lion’s den that is LA.”

Simply put, the tabloid couldn’t possibly be more wrong. We would say the outlet should be ashamed of itself, but OK! has no shame when it comes to Reynolds and Lively. Just last week Gossip Cop busted the magazine for completely reversing course on its claim that Reynolds and Lively were divorcing. As we pointed out, the magazine spent years asserting their marriage was on the rocks, and after years of being wrong, it pretended to exclusively know about their “perfect” marriage. The tabloid has zero knowledge about the couple at all.