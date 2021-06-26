Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively ‘Play Matchmaker’ For Jennifer Garner?

Is Jennifer Garner seeking the help of friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to catch a man? That was one tabloid’s story not too long ago. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Scout ‘Eligible Bachelors’ For Jennifer Garner?

Back in March, Life & Style reported that since Jennifer Garner “hasn’t had much luck in the romance department” she’s leaning on Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively to “play cupid.” The magazine alleged Garner and Reynold became fast friends while filming The Adam Project together, and he’s adamant about finding Garner her perfect match.

An inside source tells the tabloid, “Ryan and Blake can’t believe that Jen hasn’t been scooped up yet,” adding, “But they’ve got a couple of eligible bachelors in mind.” But Garner is ready to take her friends’ advice. The source adds, “Jen’s excited, actually. She hasn’t been on a real date in at least a year!” The magazine notes that Garner recently split from CaliBurger CEO John Miller. “Jen wants a guy who is confident, funny and all about family,” adding, “More important, he can’t be an actor.”

Jennifer Garner Ready To Start Dating Again?

While we don’t doubt Garner and Reynolds are friendly, there’s nothing to suggests he and Lively are playing cupid for Garner. We’re sure Garner wouldn’t have much trouble in the dating world if she chose to explore that option. She keeps her love life low-key, and is a dedicated mother to her three kids. If she were taking a break from dating, we doubt it would be for lack of ability. Besides, it doesn’t look like the Alias star is staying single or seeking the help of famous friends.

In fact, it’s been reported that Garner recently reunited with her ex John Miller. Despite the tabloid’s picture of a lonely and lovelorn Garner, she isn’t single at all. The tabloid’s alleged “insider” was either sorely misinformed or outright lying.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Garner

Life & Style can’t get its stories straight when it comes to Jennifer Garner. Just last year the magazine reported Garner was starring in a biopic about Melania Trump. Then the outlet insisted Garner was considering reuniting with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. Since neither of these reports turned out to be factual in the slightest, it’s safe to say Life & Style isn’t the most reputable source when it comes to Jennifer Garner.

