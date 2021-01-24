Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Marriage Problems? Here's What We Know

Reynolds ‘Caught Out’ With Bullock

New Idea picked up where the Enquirer left off and boldly said Reynolds and Bullock had been “caught out.” The tabloid quickly switched its story and said the two were reuniting for a new film, and Lively wasn’t happy about the reunion. The "source," who sounds suspiciously like the same one mentioned in the Enquirer story, said the A Simple Favor star “trusts Ryan implicitly and won’t forbid from taking this part, but the idea of him getting cozy with Sandra makes her uneasy.” There is no official confirmation that Bullock and Lively are reuniting for a new “sexy, romantic comedy,” but even if they were, the two have been friends for a long tie and this wouldn’t rock any marriage.