Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Marriage Problems? Here's What We Know

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples. The Green Lantern stars, who are raising three children together, are often seen busting each other’s chops on social media.
Despite this obvious evidence to the contrary, tabloids constantly publish stories about how they’re secretly at each other's throats. Here are some bogus stories about marital drama in the Lively/Reynolds household.
According to the Globe, Lively is at her wits end with Reynolds “juvenile practical jokes.” Quarantine gags were making Lively’s life even worse “after years of putting up with ridiculous Ryan's weird pranks.” The Deadpool star “thinks it's hilarious to leave toy snakes and spiders around to scare her,” but Lively “thinks it's very infantile and wants Ryan to quit wasting money on dime-store tricks.” Reynolds is a millionaire so buying cheap gags would never be a financial concern. Reynolds is a jokey person, but this style of humor clashes with everything we know about his relationship with Lively. Both make jokes about themselves on social media, so Gossip Cop busted this story for just not making sense.
Sandra Bullock and Reynolds starred in The Proposal. According to the National Enquirer, Reynolds is “getting cozy with Sandra again,” much to Lively’s chagrin. “Blake trusts Ryan,” a source said, but she still feels “uneasy” about their new friendship. The tabloid repeatedly said the two had great chemistry in that 2009 romantic comedy, but Bullock herself has said Reynolds is “just an amazing friend… not my lover.” There is no evidence that Reynolds and Bullock ever had a fling, so Gossip Cop busted the story.’
New Idea picked up where the Enquirer left off and boldly said Reynolds and Bullock had been “caught out.” The tabloid quickly switched its story and said the two were reuniting for a new film, and Lively wasn’t happy about the reunion. The "source," who sounds suspiciously like the same one mentioned in the Enquirer story, said the A Simple Favor star “trusts Ryan implicitly and won’t forbid from taking this part, but the idea of him getting cozy with Sandra makes her uneasy.” There is no official confirmation that Bullock and Lively are reuniting for a new “sexy, romantic comedy,” but even if they were, the two have been friends for a long tie and this wouldn’t rock any marriage.
According to an “exclusive scoop” in New Idea, Lively and Reynolds were wallowing in “misery” because “Ryan didn’t give her the female lead in his upcoming rom-com, Shotgun Wedding.” Apparently, Reynolds “isn’t keen to have another dud on his resume.” Reynolds and Lively met on the set of Green Lantern, a notorious bomb that Reynolds himself makes jokes about in Deadpool. He apparently feared a reunion with the mother of his children would result in another theatrical disaster. Gossip Cop pointed out that Lively would, by this logic, be upset that she’s not in Reynolds’s thrillers or blockbusters either, but that wouldn’t fit the narrative. Lively doesn’t need her husband’s help getting work, and he’s come to terms with Green Lantern, so we busted the story.
