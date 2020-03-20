Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively ‘Playing Cupid’ For Bradley Cooper?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Are Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively really “playing Cupid” for Bradley Cooper in an effort to find him a girlfriend? That’s the premise of a new tabloid story. Gossip Cop has learned the truth.

According to OK!, Cooper has been striking out in the romance department following his split from Irina Shayk last summer, so Reynolds and Lively have volunteered to help out. “Being a single dad can get tough, so he hasn’t invested much time when it comes to dating,” a supposed insider tells the magazine. “He’s the first to admit he needs to snap out of it, so he’s looking forward to getting back out there.”

The alleged insider says Reynolds and Lively are “looking for a confident woman with a great sense of humor,” and they’re not limiting their search to Hollywood. “Blake and Ryan are making a list of potential prospects,” adds the questionable tipster. “They’re very close with Bradley – their daughters even have playdates together – so they’re more than happy to find him someone special.”

Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the situation, who tells us the tabloid’s story is simply fabricated. Cooper is in fact close friends with Reynolds and Lively. It’s also true that they’ve set up playdates between their daughters. This isn’t insider information, however. The famous parental trio were spotted with their daughters in New York in January. The idea that the Reynolds and Lively have also stepped in to play matchmaker simply isn’t a reality.

The magazine’s premise isn’t original either. Earlier this month, Gossip Cop busted Heat for making up a similar story about Cooper asking Reynolds and Lively to set him up on dates. As we noted at the time, Cooper had been busy shooting the movie Nightmare Alley in both Buffalo and Toronto. Production on that film has since been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking of the pandemic, single people aren’t doing much dating these days as a result of “social distancing.” Naturally, the magazine doesn’t acknowledge this at all.

Meanwhile, OK! can’t keep track of the fiction it creates. Just last week, the tabloid suggested that Cooper might be dating Katie Holmes. Gossip Cop debunked that scenario, which goes unmentioned in this latest piece about the actor’s love life. Just last month, the same outlet insisted that Cooper was back together with his ex-girlfriend Renée Zellweger. That wasn’t the case either, and the phony storyline has since been dropped altogether.