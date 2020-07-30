Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively In 'Marriage Misery'?

Gossip Cop is certain this weird story is untrue. Reynolds and Lively recently welcomed a third child, which Taylor Swift revealed was named Betty, to the world. Earlier this week the two shared a funny exchange on Instagram as well. Reynolds posted a short video his 2010 film Buried and Lively playfully responded "I think this just got me pregnant." To which Reynolds joked back, "I will be out of the office starting July 22nd through the middle of ever and ever. If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise, I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you."