Ryan Reynolds’ 2021 Baby, Chris Hemsworth’s 4th Child, And The Daily Gossip Roundup

Side by side photos of Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com, Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively 'Thrilled' To Announce New Baby In 2021?

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are already very proud parents, but they've apparently dropped a few big hints that they'd like to make their family a little bigger in 2021. One insider is extremely confident that the couple is "pulling out all the stops," and the power couple will start telling friends and family once they're successfully pregnant, likely before the new year. Here's what we learned when we checked out the rumor.

Chris Hemsworth in a grey suit smiling with wife Elsa Pataky in a black dress
(Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky Pregnant

Like Reynolds and Lively, the superstar couple of Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are deeply proud of their kids so far, but they are reportedly adding one more baby to the mix so they'll be totally content with their family makeup. With a photo seeming to reveal a baby bump for Pataky, the husband and wife seem to already have a headstart on their plans, unlike Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor here.

side by side photos of Adam Driver, Charlize Theron, and Brad Pitt
(DFree/Shutterstock.com, Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Was Charlize Theron Pregnant With Brad Pitt Or Adam Driver's Baby?

Charlize Theron already has two children of her own, but according to an old report, she's possibly already pregnant with her third by another A-lister. Pointing to her secret baby bump, NW proposed a few answers to "Charlize's Baby Daddy Riddle," including Zac Efron, Brad Pitt, or Adam Driver. This is what we found when we looked back at the story.

Katharine McPhee Revealed Her Baby Bump

The American Idol winner has been pregnant for a few months now, but she recently debuted a gorgeous snapshot of her belly bump. The singer shared a photo of her stomach covered by her baby blue jacket, and with her last photo prominently featuring pink, friends and fans are wondering if she's sending a sign that she's expecting twins. Either way, Gossip Cop wishes her the best, although we'll continue to be skeptical of any rumors about the star, like we were when we first heard about her pregnancy.

