Ryan Lochte Is Prepping For The 2021 Olympics With The Most Insane Workouts

Ryan Lochte is already getting himself in shape for the big games in 2021! The competitive swimmer and 12-time Olympic medalist gave fans an inside peek into his training routine today when he posted an insane-looking ab workout on Instagram.
In the Insta vid, the 36-year-old athlete is seen hanging by his arms from a pull-up bar. When his trainer rolls a large weighted ball his way, Lochte picks it up with the front of his feet and kicks it back across the room.
Alongside the wow-worthy video, Lochte wrote: “Old dog, new tricks! This is definitely going to help my underwater kicking for swimming.” #letsgo
Judging by the look on his face, that’s one heavy ball! We can feel his abs crunching just watching the amazing move.
Ryan Lochte competed in his first Olympic Games back in the summer of 2004. Since that time, he’s won a total of six gold medals, plus three silver and three bronze. While the celebrated athlete has legions of adoring fans, it’s clear his biggest supporter is his three-year-old son, Caiden Zane.
On Halloween, Lochte posted an adorable photo of Caiden’s costume, which was none other than his dad! Next to the pic, the proud papa wrote:
2036 Olympics here we come ???? you know he is going to be a good underwater kicker with those legs lol! @tyrsport @caidenandlivlochte #2036 #olympics
Lochte and his wife, 29-year-old Playboy Playmate Kayla Rae Reid, also share a 16-month-old daughter named Liv Rae. The pair married in January of 2018. In her own Instagram post of the same Halloween pick, Reid explained that the costume was a last-minute decision because she was feeling under the weather.
"So this is not our original costume because I am still not feeling my best, so I temporarily improvised. ???????????? #happyhalloween #ryanlochte #2020"
So sweet! We love this cute couple and their Insta-friendly family!