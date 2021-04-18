Ryan Gosling Walking Out On Eva Mendes After Fights?

Are Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes on the rocks? That’s what plenty of tabloid reports have been claiming. Gossip Cop has looked into the rumors and can set the record straight.

Mendes Leaving Gosling Unless They Have A Baby?

Last year, the National Enquirer reported that Eva Mendes was threatening to walk out on her husband, Ryan Gosling, unless he agreed to have third child. According to the tabloid’s insider, “Eva was very clear when they had this big talk about their family’s future.” The source went on, claiming that Mendes “told Ryan she wanted at least one more kid, and if he didn’t get on board then he’d be left behind!” According to the article, the couple had been struggling for some time. With Gosling’s work schedule and Mendes’ alleged jealousy, things had been tense in their household.

Gossip Cop doubted there was any truth to the claim. It was highly unlikely that any “insider” was spilling the famously private couple’s personal information to the tabloids. Furthermore, there was no reason to think the couple had been struggling at all, let alone putting out ridiculous ultimatums to keep each other in check. Besides, over half a year has passed and the couple is still together with only two children.

Mendes And Gosling Have ‘Public Bust-Up’?

According to a report from Woman’s Day, Mendes and Gosling were spotted having a public argument. An alleged insider claimed, “Eva’s reclusive nature has caused simmering tensions between the pair, who are at a breaking point.” The article remarked on the couple’s private nature, insisting that “the fact that she was seen in public with him looking openly hostile is a huge deal.” The insider went on to speculate that Mendes had always been wary of Gosling’s relationship with Emma Stone since they had worked together on multiple occasions.

Of course, there wasn’t any truth to this article either. The couple had been spotted out on a drive, but there was nothing to suggest they were arguing. Finally, Gosling and Stone have been nothing more than friendly. Besides, Stone recently tied the knot and had her first child with her husband, Dave McCary. It seems the tabloids show a trend of portraying Mendes as an angry, controlling housewife, constantly jealous of her husband’s female co-stars. That being said, there’s simply nothing factual about that narrative.

Ryan Gosling Walks Out On Eva Mendes?

OK! reported a while back that Gosling and Mendes were “going through a rough spell.” According to the tabloid, the couple’s differing lifestyles had become a point of tension in their relationship, and they were having trouble reconciling. The tabloid’s insider claimed that Gosling was getting fed up with his wife’s introverted nature.

According to the source, Mendes “hates mingling with other celebrity couples. They don’t even do simple down-to-earth things because she’s paranoid about getting photographed.” According to the insider, Gosling was playing along, but their issues were going to come to a head soon. The magazine insisted it would likely result in Gosling walking out on his wife.

The article painted Eva Mendes as a villain, keeping Gosling and their family locked up. It failed to mention that Gosling keeps just as private as Mendes, and there was nothing to suggest the matter was causing any tension in their relationship.

Ryan Gosling ‘Leaving Eva & Kids Behind’?

Finally, the National Enquirer reported that Gosling planned on returning to acting after a two-year hiatus, despite extensive objection from Mendes. According to the tabloid’s insider, Mendes had “gotten used to Ryan helping with the kids around the house.” The article insisted that Mendes feared the return would result in their relationship falling apart. The insider explained Gosling “loves his family, but he’s been going stir-crazy doing chores and minding the kids.”

The tabloid went on to make the same claims about Eva Mendes’ intense jealousy of Gosling’s female co-stars. Gossip Cop busted the story, pointing out that Gosling’s hiatus only lasted a year, and there’s no reason to believe Mendes has any issue with her husband working. Clearly, the tabloids haven’t got a clue about what’s going on with the couple. But frankly, the private couple seems to like it that way, although they could surely do without the offensive speculation.

