Did Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes Split?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes did not split up a year ago, despite one tabloid’s claims to the contrary. Gossip Cop looked into that story and found no truth in it. 365 days later, the couple remains as strong as ever.

On January 29, 2019, NW reported that Gosling and Mendes had all but officially broken up and had been living “separate lives” for more than a year. An unnamed source claiming to be an “insider” said the two actors rarely spend time together and “haven’t had a date night in months.” The supposed insider also described Gosling as a somewhat distant father to the couple’s two daughters, looking “miserable” on the rare occasions that he’s seen spending time at home.

Gossip Cop found all of these claims to be false. Mendes and Gosling have always been a fairly private couple since their relationship began back in 2011, but they had appeared in public together multiple times in the months leading up to the tabloid’s story. In one instance, the couple was spotted with their kids on a family hike. In another, they were seen house hunting in Pasadena.

One year later… well, nothing’s changed. Mendes and Gosling are still going strong, and tabloids continue to search in vain for any signs of cracks appearing. In September 2019, Gossip Cop busted a story from Star claiming the couple was on the rocks due to Mendes’ jealousy over Gosling’s co-stars, Emma Stone and Claire Foy. That story was completely false as well.

It’s true that Mendes has taken a step back from acting in order to focus on parenting her and Gosling’s daughters, but the actor is by no means a distant parent. In an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Mendes said that she and Gosling have the same parenting style: “We’re very controlling… I think what the term is, we would be ‘bulldozing parents.’” She also took time to gush over a photo of herself and Gosling on the red carpet. “Look at him, though,” she joked.

In a different interview with Access Hollywood, Mendes admitted that date nights were difficult to plan with two small children in the house. But that hardly means, as NW alleged, that they rarely see each other anymore. “It takes a lot of prep,” she said of date nights. “You gotta make sure… you have it all lined up, but luckily we have a lot of family support.” It’s likely that Mendes and Gosling’s relationship will continue to be scrutinized by outlets hungry for turmoil, but these stories are baseless.