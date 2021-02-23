Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Eva Mendes on the left, Ryan Gosling on the right. Celebrities Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes Split; Battling Over $75 Million Fortune?

In 2019, a tabloid claimed that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were going to call it quits. Gossip Cop is taking a look back on that report. Here’s what we uncovered. Two years ago, Star reported that Gosling and Mendes were putting up a united front for their daughters but the longtime partners had “finally […]

 by Elyse Johnson
Amal Clooney in a blue dress, standing with George Clooney in a balck suit. Celebrities George Clooney Feeling ‘Henpecking’ and ‘Trapped’ In Marriage To Amal? Here’s The Truth

Tabloids operate in extremes. George Clooney went from being the world’s most eligible bachelor, the poster-boy for not settling down, to a devoted husband to Amal Clooney and father of twins. Rather than examine how people can grow and change, the tabloids instead chose to say he was trapped and being controlled by his domineering […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Terry Bradshaw and his wife Tammy Bradshaw at the premiere of "Father Figures" in 2017 Celebrities Who Is Tammy Bradshaw? All About Terry Bradshaw’s Fourth Wife

Everything you want to know about Terry Bradshaw’s fourth wife, Tammy Bradshaw.

 by Deb Taylor
Rande Gerber on the left, standing with Cindy Crawford who's wearing a red dress. News Report: Cindy Crawford’s Marriage In Trouble After Husband Spotted Not Wearing Ring

Are Cindy Crawford and Rande Geber having marital issues? A tabloid claims the longtime spouses’ relationship could be in major trouble. Gossip Cop investigates the story. According to Woman’s Day, there is “trouble in paradise” for Crawford and Gerber. The spouses, who have been married for about 23 years, are raising eyebrows after Gerber was […]

 by Elyse Johnson
Celebrities

Ryan Gosling, Eva Mendes Split; Battling Over $75 Million Fortune?

E
Elyse Johnson
9:00 pm, February 22, 2021
Eva Mendes on the left, Ryan Gosling on the right.
(Getty Images)

In 2019, a tabloid claimed that Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes were going to call it quits. Gossip Cop is taking a look back on that report. Here’s what we uncovered.

Two years ago, Star reported that Gosling and Mendes were putting up a united front for their daughters but the longtime partners had “finally reached the breaking point” and a split was inevitable. According to the magazine, one of the big issues between the two was the actor’s friendship with Claire Foy.

An insider told the publication, “Eva was extremely possessive and jealous of every woman Ryan works with, but in her mind, the timing of Claire’s separation was really suspicious. One time, Ryan was going on about how talented Claire is, and Eva got furious and demanded to know what was going on.” The sketchy source elaborated that Gosling tried to assure Mendes that he was on friendly terms with Foy but Mendes didn’t buy it. “After that,” the tipster added, “he had to walk on needles around her. But whenever Eva so much as heard Claire’s name being mentioned, her jealousy just flared up all over again.”

The publication further revealed that Gosling’s refusal to have another child with Mendes, whom he began dating in 2011, was also a problem in their relationship. “Eva was aching for one more, but he insists they have their hands full already. Eva might be thinking another baby would keep them together, but Ryan won’t budge,” the insider disclosed. The source alleged Mendes would more than likely “go after his money, spousal and child support, the house, furniture, and everything” — and that the two would have “a hell of a custody battle” but their relationship was “as good as done.”

Gossip Cop busted the bogus report when it came out, and years later, our verdict remains the same. Despite what the magazine asserted, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have not broken up and were never on the verge of a split. At the time, we ran the story by a source close to the situation. Our impeccable informant assured us the story wasn’t true. Our source was correct.

In 2020, Mendes opened up about her private relationship with the father of her two children and reminisced on when Gosling dedicated his Golden Globe award for his portrayal in the film, La La Land. “I was in the other room when my sister started screaming for me to come in and she was crying, so we rewound and watched and it was such a beautiful, surreal moment, especially for my family to hear Ryan say my brother’s name,” the actress revealed.

Last year, we debunked Star for alleging Gosling’s family was “fed up” with Mendes. Gossip Cop later exposed the tabloid for purporting Mendes and Gosling were fighting over his career. Neither of those stories were true, in fact, basically nothing it writes about the couple is true.

More News From Gossip Cop

Steve Harvey’s NBC Revenge, FCC Complaints, And Possible Retirement

Report: Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell Feel ‘Disgusted’ And ‘Betrayed’ By Kate, Oliver Hudson

Worries Jennifer Lawrence Could Be ‘Permanently Disfigured’ After On-Set Accident?

Michelle Obama Getting ‘$1 Million Makeover’ To Save Marriage?

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.