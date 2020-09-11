Russell Crowe’s Weight Seems To Be A Major Concern For Some People

How much Russell Crowe weighs does not need to be a matter for public discussion, yet here we are. The Academy Award winner has trimmed up for roles like Gladiator and gained weight for roles in The Loudest Voice. His fluctuating weight is usually reflective of whatever role he plans on taking next over his mental state, but tabloids don’t see it that way. Here are rumors Gossip Cop has busted about the Kiwi actor’s weight.
Without citing anyone in particular, OK! claimed in 2017 that Crowe’s “friends are worried” about his weight fluctuation. Crowe’s “metabolism isn’t what it used to be.” He was gaining weight for a role, the tabloid claimed, but he was still “eating everything in sight” which “could be a risk for health problems.” While metabolism can change with age, and it likely isn’t a good idea to gain and lose weight rapidly, a contact close to Crowe assured Gossip Cop that Crowe was aware of potential health risks, and this fervor from friends was made-up.
Crowe got divorced in 2018 at around the same time he was playing the role of Fox News founder Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice. This was a coincidence, but the National Enquirer manufactured a story by putting the two together. It claimed Crowe “has been steadily packing on the pounds” since the divorce, and you could see how “flabby” and “enormous” he looked playing Ailes. The tabloid gave unsolicited advice that “he needs to slim down to attract the ladies.” A source close to Crowe called this story “grossly false.’ The tabloid also does not mention that Crowe was also wearing a fatsuit for the role, as he couldn’t gain all the weight he wanted to.
According to Globe, the story about his wearing a fat suit was false, for Crowe is really “digging his grave with a knife and fork.” This is pretty much everything the tabloid could say though. Crowe has said in multiple interviews that he couldn’t quite get the ratio of height to a weight he wanted to play Ailes, so a fat suit was needed. Plus, numerous other more reputable and disreputable organizations said he will wear fat suits in films. Globe is on a bogus island here with no proof to back up their claim.
The culprit here is once again Globe, who claimed Crowe will need to shed at least 150 pounds off his “350-pound” frame in order to return for Gladiator 2. A supposed source said “it’s been a nightmare” trying to lose all this weight “and he’s grouchy as hell.” All the same, and with his friends’ support, Crowe is “determined to get back in fighting shape.” If you’ve seen Gladiator you may be scratching your head right now, and rightfully so. There is no script for Gladiator 2, and scripts for Ridley Scott films can be workshopped for a very long time, which means if Crowe was even involved he wouldn’t need to go to the gym for a good long while.