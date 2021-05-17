Russell Crowe’s Sons Are All Grown Up And Look Just Like Their Famous Dad

Russell Crowe’s two sons look so grown up! The two strapping lads have already outgrown their mother, Australian actress/singer Danielle Spencer, and they’re their father’s spitting image. Though they’re still teenagers, it’s clear that both boys will be just as handsome as their father.

Russell Crowe’s Boys Aren’t So Little Anymore!

Danielle Spencer rarely shows off current pictures of her two boys, Charles and Tennyson Spencer Crowe, but the singer-songwriter indulged her followers with a recent picture from Mother’s Day. Spencer stood between her sons, aged 17 and 13, and it’s definitely strange to see them towering over their “mum.”

In the caption, she wrote, “Here I was telling the boys to smile – and then I didn’t. Ah well. Have had a lovely Mother’s Day. Hope all the mums out there have been spoilt today.” It was awfully nice of Tennyson and Charles to treat their mom to a good Mother’s Day, which by all accounts was a complete success.

We Typically Only See Childhood Photos Of Charles, Tennyson Spencer Crowe

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNWOLf1DtuC/

Generally, whenever Spencer posts photos of her boys, it’s usually a throwback picture of them when they were younger. This is one of the first times followers got a chance to see Charles and Tennyson and they look so grown up, it’s scary! They also look more than a little bit like their famous father, Russell Crowe. We can’t decide which is more shocking: how big they’re getting or the fact that they’re mirror images of their dad.

With their shaggy, dark hair and open, winsome smiles, it’s not hard to see the resemblance. Even though the brothers look a great deal alike, it’s clear to see that there are some major differences between them. For starters, Charles, the older boy, is wearing a three-piece suit in the photo and looks quite handsome in his blue formal wear. Tennyson, on the other hand, is dressed down in a comfy-looking pair of sweatpants and a white t-shirt. They couldn’t have picked more different outfits to wear for the day if they tried, but it looks like no one minded the somewhat chaotic dress code.

Ever since his divorce from Danielle Spencer in 2018, Russell Crowe has been romantically linked to a bevy of beautiful, famous women – a least in the tabloids. While it appears he’s been dating Britney Theriot for some time now, outlets have rumored that the actor is rekindling his relationship with his old girlfriend Meg Ryan. Crowe has also been rumored, numerous times, to be in a relationship with Terri Irwin. Gossip Cop has found no truth to those rumors, either. It’s like a day can’t go by without baseless, truthless speculation about Crowe’s love life from the tabloids.

