Russell Crowe, Sharon Stone, And Terri Irwin In Love Triangle?

Crowe Respects Stone, But They’re Not Dating

Crowe recently did an interview where he credited Stone for helping him become a movie star. It was Stone who cast him in The Quick and the Dead, against the wishes of other producers. Crowe said, “If it wasn't for her strength of commitment, I don't know how long it might have been before I got an American movie.” Obviously there’s a great deal of admiration and respect at play here, but no hint of romance.