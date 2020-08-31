Russell Crowe And Terri Irwin Dating? Getting Married? Here's The Truth

Are Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe dating? Could there be a wedding soon for the two? The tabloids have insisted for quite some time that the Australian actor was romantically involved with the conservationist, even though the two are just good friends. Gossip Cop has rounded up some of the rumors we’ve corrected about Irwin and Crowe and the truth behind their relationship.
In 2018, the magazine, Star, alleged Terri Irwin and Russell Crowe were dating. The publication claimed Irwin and Crowe, after years of being close friends, were “finally” together and having their “happy ending.” A supposed insider spilled to the outlet, "Russell is such an important person in Terri's life. He's been a real rock," adding that the two had their “first real date” at the time. "They've always hung out as friends but this time, there was something different," the seemingly phony tipster continued. Before the bogus piece came out, Irwin commented on the rumors about her supposed romance with Crowe and even poked fun of it. But, the author noted that the two are “really good pals” which made this piece from Star incorrect.
The following year, the Globe purported Irwin and Crowe were going to have a “double wedding” with Bindi and Chandler Powell. The fabricated premise asserted Terri and Bindi Irwin were planning a joint ceremony which would also pay tribute to the late Steve Irwin. The ridiculous tale further contended Bindi was going to wear a “crocodile green dress, while Terri will use her vows to acknowledge her late husband.” The story was just too preposterous to believe. Gossip Cop corrected the phony article by once again clarifying that Irwin and Crowe weren’t dating. Bindi and Powell didn’t wed until this year.
Most recently, Gossip Cop busted a story from New Idea Magazine that alleged Terri Irwin was “heartbroken” over Russell Crowe. The over-dramatized piece added a third person into the fabricated romance between Crowe and Irwin, Danielle Spencer, Crowe’s ex-wife. The magazine claimed Spencer was dropping “heavy hints” that she was considering reconciling with her former husband, which had left Irwin “devastated.” However, Gossip Cop quickly clarified the misleading tale. Crowe shares two sons with Spencer and the two have remained to close to co-parent their children. Yet, there was no evidence to support Crowe and Spencer getting back together. Besides, Spencer has been in a relationship with art dealer Adam Long for some time now. The entire narrative was made-up.
As much as the tabloids would like to see Crowe and Irwin together, it’s best to stop getting everyone's hopes up and put these tired rumors to rest.