Russell Brand Claps Back At Fox News After Being Called ‘Scruff Bucket’

If you’ve been wondering where Russell Brand has been lately, you can certainly find him blowing off steam on TikTok. It’s no secret that Brand and conservative news outlet FOX News have never gotten along, but Brand recently went on the offensive after posting a Tiktok where he responds to their insults.

Taking It All In Stride

What is essentially a reaction video, Brand took the roasting from the TV personalities in stride. In fact, he kind of just laid back and laughed right back at the FOX pundits. But what really got Brand chuckling was the insult “scruff bucket” from panelist Greg Gutfeld.

Brand, who is relaxing on his porch in the TikTok can’t help but laugh at the thought.

“Now back in them days an incredible amount of effort went into my appearance. I mean I was wearing eyeliner and stuff. That ain’t regular attire for the average scruff bucket!” he says matter of factly in response. Brand also reveals that the rude Gutfeld was in fact the person who just recently invited him back on the show!

“His Lice Has Scabies”

Gutfeld went in again saying that Brand hadn’t bathed in years even saying that “his lice has scabies.”

Talk about rude! But once again Brand really can’t be deterred, in fact, he retorts with a very British “bloody hell!” as he tries to control his laughter. “That was a real attack there!” he quips. Incredibly, the rude comments only make Brand want to visit FOX News once more!

“Nonetheless, it has made me feel that going on FOX News is more plausible somehow,” he admits. We have to admit that would be quite the media spectacle. Between Brand’s sardonic wit and Greg’s clownish hot-headedness, it would be an entertaining faceoff!

But Wait There’s More!

As funny as Brand’s short little TikTok is, there is actually a full 18-minute response video on Brand’s YouTube channel that shows him reacting to his interactions with FOX News over the years.

The video is titled ‘Should I Go On FOX News? (after what happened last time!)’ and it’s a hilarious look back on the network’s outlandish takes and constant bullying. Brand even goes into a little bit of media analysis, getting political at times as well as revealing more about his personal life.

For fans of Brand, it’s a very casual peek into his life and shows a side of the entertainer that many people might not see. It’s also interesting of Brand to pose the question of whether or not he should go on FOX News, directly to his fans.

“Is this the sort of thing you’d like to see me discuss on FOX News or would you just like to see me go on there because you’d like to see me called a scuzz bucket?” he jokes.

Whether or not Brand will appear on FOX News with Gutfeld has yet to be revealed but maybe the English comedian will manage to kill them with kindness and humor.

