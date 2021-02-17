Who Is Kathryn Adams? All About The Late Rush Limbaugh’s Fourth Wife

Well-known conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh lost his fight against lung cancer just over a year after publicity announcing his diagnosis. His wife, Kathryn Adams Limbaugh, made the announcement of his passing on his radio show Wednesday morning.

While the controversial media icon is a household name, not as much is known about Rush Limbaugh’s last spouse Kathryn Adams. Gossip Cop has the scoop on his fourth wife.

Who Is Kathryn Adams?

Kathryn Adams was born on December 19, 1976 in Massachusetts. Similar to her late husband, Adams comes from a well-to-do family, with her father serving in the US Navy. The family of six, which includes Adam’s brothers Richard Jr. and Jonathan and sister Wendy, moved frequently due to their father’s job.

One fun fact that surfaced about the family’s heritage is that they are direct descendants of President John Adams, according to People.

In her professional life, Adams began her career as an event planner, specializing in sports events. For instance, she worked with the NFL in planning a party for the South Florida Super Bowl host committee. It was this very line of work that put Adam’s in contact with Rush Limbaugh and would go on to change the course of her life.

Kathryn Adams Is Rush Limbaugh’s Fourth Wife

Kathryn Adams married Rush Limbaugh in a star-studded ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida back in June 2010. Adams was just 33 at the time while Limbaugh was 59, a whopping 26 year age gap. Adam’s credited her upbringing of traveling all over the world for not being able to relate to those of her own age.

Despite being an outspoken gay civil-union advocate, Limbaugh paid Elton John $1 million to perform at their union, which included guests such as Sean Hannity, Rudy Giuliani, and Clarence Thomas.

The pair met back in 2004 at a charity golf tournament organized by Adams, yet they didn’t start a romantic relationship until 2007. Limbaugh was still married to his third wife Marta Fitzgerald when he met Adams and was in the process of getting a divorce after 10 years of marriage.

Prior to that, Rush Limbaugh was married to his second Michelle Sixta from 1983-1990 and his first wife, Roxy Maxine McNeely, from 1977-1980.

In an interview with Palm Beach Post, Limbaugh opened up about his struggles with his marriages, stating, “I’m too much in love with myself.”

Kathryn Co-Wrote A Book Series With Rush Limbaugh

Despite being born Kathryn Elizabeth Rogers, it seems that after getting married, the new bride preferred to go by Kathryn Adams Limbaugh. This was the name she used on a series of children’s books she co-authored with her husband called Adventures of Rush Revere. The 5-part series eventually became a New York Times bestseller.

The idea behind the books came from what the couple noted as “a void in patriotic American history in today’s schools system,” according to the series website. While not verified, perhaps Adam’s wanted to point to her bloodline with a founding father in a series based around that time period.

The couple also established the Rush and Kathryn Adams Limbaugh Family Foundation Inc. in 2018.

Kathryn Adams Lost Husband Rush Limbaugh To Cancer

Rush Limbaugh announced he was battling stage 4 lung cancer in February 2020. In October of the same year, he revealed he had a set back in his prognosis and that doctors had changed his medication.

While trying to stay optimistic, Limbaugh lost his battle to cancer on February 17th, 2021. Adams herself made the announcement on his radio show, stating, “As so many of you know, losing a loved one is terribly difficult, even more so when that loved one is larger than life. Rush will forever be the greatest of all time.”