Rumors That Faith Hill And Tim McGraw Are Fighting Over Where To Live

A new story from a tabloid reports Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are living separate lives and can’t agree on where to live. Gossip Cop has looked into the article and here's what we've found.
In a recent report from the Globe, the tabloid states the long-standing couple are on the road to splitsville as they fight over their lives as “empty nesters.” The magazine reports Hill would like to permanently relocate to California while her husband is refusing to leave their home in Nashville. An insider tells the tabloid the couple’s daughter, Gracie, “is living in L.A., pursuing an acting career, and Faith wants to follow suit.” “But,” the source continues, “Tim believes they belong in Tennesse, so it’s turned a battle of wills.”
The story recounts how the pair did briefly reside in Beverly Hills in the early 2000s when the spouses separately picked up acting gigs, but returned to Nashville not too long after. The outlet declares a “source” snitches Hill has been spending a lot of time in L.A. with her daughter, who is in school at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in Los Angeles, while McGraw is content in Nashville. “It’s always bothered Faith that Tim found success as an actor when he wasn’t even all that motivated, while her acting career didn’t pan out,” the outlet’s source adds.
The insider further declares Hill feels that her husband “owes her one” because she stuck by him when he was going through drug and alcohol problems when their daughters were younger. “Now that the kids are grown, she wants a do-over,” insists the source. The tabloid claims Hill is determined to sell off the couple’s vast Tennesse estate even though McGraw has “talked Faith back into keeping it.” The story concludes with the source attesting that Hill believes the home she shares with McGraw is too much for them to maintain, but still, McGraw doesn’t want to leave.
Gossip Cop has corrected that Faith Hill and Tim McGraw were having issues in their marriage several times in the past. In this story, the paper relies on quotes from unnamed sources that contend the two are “living separate lives” but an actual rep for the couple denies the narrative. Moreover, the Globe has tried to push this same story-line not too long ago.
Earlier this year, Gossip Cop busted the paper for claiming Tim McGraw walked out on Faith Hill. The outlet purported the couple was living separate lives after McGraw left Sony. We dismissed the phony report after speaking to a spokesperson for McGraw who confirmed the story was untrue.
Last year, we debunked the tabloid for asserting McGraw and Hill’s marriage had “exploded.” The story-line was remarkably similar to the most recent articles about the couple, and just as incorrect, which proves the magazine has no real insight into the couple’s relationship.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.