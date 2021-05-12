Rumors Heidi Klum Could Be Pregnant After Instagram Post

Is Heidi Klum pregnant with her fifth child? That’s the story one tabloid was pushing this time last year. Gossip Cop is checking back in on the supermodel.

Heidi Klum Pregnant With ‘Miracle Baby’?

One year ago, Woman’s Day asserted that Heidi Klum could be expecting. According to the tabloid, an Instagram photo of Klum with her belly out, which was captioned “dinner was good,” was evidence for the pregnancy. The publication even went as far as to claim that the pregnancy was planned. According to “friends” of Klum and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, the couple was “actively trying for a miracle baby all year.” So, for this story, “Heidi and Tom having a lockdown baby is just the best news ever,” insisted an insider.

The source even alleged that Klum and Kaulitz have “talked about having twins and even shortlisted names, they love William or Willow, after Tom’s twin brother, Bill, who Heidi is also close to.” The tabloid assured readers that this “miracle” pregnancy was “a dream come true” for the couple. “It’s amazing to see her so content while nesting at home with her new hubby. Another baby would make their happy circle complete,” the source said.

Heidi Klum Over The Moon Over Miracle Pregnancy?

So, is Heidi Klum really rejoicing in the news of her fifth pregnancy? Absolutely not, and she never was.

While it wasn’t out of the question for Klum to be pregnant, the aforementioned Instagram post proved nothing. The explanation for Klum’s figure was right there in the caption: She ate a big dinner. Additionally, Kaulitz actually commented on the post, calling Klum’s belly a “food baby.” Neither the post, nor the tabloid’s endless “insider claims” provided any proof for Klum’s alleged pregnancy.

Furthermore, a year has passed since the original post was made, so where is the baby? Of course, Heidi Klum’s “baby bump” never grew and the supermodel remains a mother of four. It’s obvious now that Klum is focused on maintaining her busy schedule, and it’s unlikely there’s a baby on the way any time soon.

The Tabloid On Pregnancy Rumors

Besides, Woman’s Day is notoriously untrustworthy when it comes to celebrity pregnancies. Not too long ago, the tabloid falsely reported that Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles had a “baby on the way.” Of course, Gossip Cop debunked the claim. But then the publication asserted that Alicia Silverstone was having another baby. There was no truth to that report either. The tabloid even went after Jennifer Lawrence, claiming she and her husband were starting a family. Clearly, the magazine has a bad reputation when it comes to baby rumors.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kate Middleton About To Have Another Baby?

Report: Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Back Together And Already Talking About Getting Married

Report Claims Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Headed For $315 Million Split

New Report Claims Meghan Markle Has Already Given Birth To Daughter

You Won’t Believe These Insanely Comfortable Sandals Are From Crocs