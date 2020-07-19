Ruby Rose Was Secretly Pushed Out Of Batwoman For On-Set Behavior?

Who Wouldn't Hang Up The Cowl?

It isn't a tough call to make. What's more likely — Ruby Rose being such a jerk on set that executives fired her but still covered it up to protect her, or Rose walking away after a season's worth of avoidable injuries and zero free time? While it is somewhat funny to see that this tabloid thinks that all it takes to get a massively popular star out of a project is a bit of rudeness, show business just doesn't work like that. Instead, Rose's decision started and ended with her. Walking away from a show that nearly left you unable to walk in the first place sounds more than reasonable to us.