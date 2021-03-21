Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Side by side photos, Patrick Duffy on the left, Linda Purl on the right, Celebrities ‘Dallas’ Star Patrick Duffy, Linda Purl’s New Romance Already In Trouble?

Late lovebirds, Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl are apparently pumping the brakes on their romance after a whirlwind of a start made them too dizzy in love. At least, this is the latest scoop on the Dallas star and American actress and singer. Gossip Cop is hitting the gas on this story. A Love Born […]

 by Michelle Tierney
Shemar Moore at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. Celebrities Does Shemar Moore Have A Wife? What We Know About His Dating History

Find out if 'S.W.A.T.' and 'Criminal Minds' star Shemar Moore is married as well a run down on his dating history.

by Deb Taylor
royal family standing on a balcony, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the center Royals Royal Family’s Reaction To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Interview Sparked Revenge And Reconciliation Plots?

In the aftermath of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview, there’s been more royal gossip than ever. Gossip Cop has investigated a number of stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as other members of the royal family. Here’s what you might have missed in royal gossip this week. ‘Bombshell DNA Report’ […]

 by Griffin Matis
Kaley Cuoco cozies up to husband Karl Cook on the red carpet Celebrities Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook ‘Clash’ Under Quarantine?

Are Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook arguing in quarantine? One tabloid claims the couple, who moved in together at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are at each other’s throats. Gossip Cop investigates. ‘Kaley and Karl Clash Under Quarantine’ The National Enquirer reports Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are not living comfortably in their shared […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Royals

Royal Family’s Reaction To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Interview Sparked Revenge And Reconciliation Plots?

G
Griffin Matis
8:00 am, March 21, 2021
royal family standing on a balcony, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the center
(Lorna Roberts/Shutterstock.com)

In the aftermath of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview, there’s been more royal gossip than ever. Gossip Cop has investigated a number of stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as other members of the royal family. Here’s what you might have missed in royal gossip this week.

Prince Harry in a suit
(Alan Fraser Images/Shutterstock.com)

‘Bombshell DNA Report’ Proves Prince Charles Not Prince Harry’s Father?

Prince Harry’s recent interview didn’t paint Prince Charles in a good light, and according to the Globe, the palace has leaked a shocking DNA report that finally confirms the long-running theory that Prince Harry was not fathered by Prince Charles as “the ultimate revenge on Harry and Meghan for spilling their guts.” Here’s what the report says, including the supposed identity of Prince Harry’s real father.

Prince Harry smiles at the camera with Meghan Markle
(ComposedPix/Shutterstock.com)

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Caught Lying In Interview?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview wasn’t well-received by some, and doubts emerged about their allegations. “Meghan is an actress,” an insider argued to the National Enquirer. “She’s taught Harry well how to play the role of the poor, innocent victim facing off against the world.” We investigated the claims here.

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry walking with each other
(Shaun Jeffers/Shutterstock.com)

Prince William, Kate Middleton Headed To Los Angeles To Confront Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

The aftermath of the interview didn’t just provoke revenge plots and hostile coverage, according to Woman’s Day. The outlet says that Prince William and his wife went into “damage control mode” and were rushing to Los Angeles to try and smooth things over with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before their reputation was totally sunk. This is what we found out when we explored the story.

Prince Charles in a military outfit with Queen Elizabeth
(Karl Weller/Shutterstock.com)

Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Charles Out Of The Line Of Succession

Despite the fact that rumors say that he’s not Prince Harry’s real father, he’s still expected to perform as a parent. According to this story, Queen Elizabeth is now looking to remove him from the line of succession after his failings as a father were made public in Prince Harry’s interview. Here’s what’s going on with the future of the monarchy.

Prince Harry in a suit and Meghan Markle in a green dress
(Mr Pics/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Net ‘$500 Million’ For Interview

The National Enquirer says that opening up about their struggles wasn’t the only reason the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey. The couple, an insider says, “wants revenge” on the royal family after so many months of mistreatment, and “selling out Harry’s family is the way to get it — and cash in big-time!” We checked out the story and reported our own findings here.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.