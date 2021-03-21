Royal Family’s Reaction To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Interview Sparked Revenge And Reconciliation Plots?

In the aftermath of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview, there’s been more royal gossip than ever. Gossip Cop has investigated a number of stories about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as other members of the royal family. Here’s what you might have missed in royal gossip this week.

(Alan Fraser Images/Shutterstock.com)

‘Bombshell DNA Report’ Proves Prince Charles Not Prince Harry’s Father?

Prince Harry’s recent interview didn’t paint Prince Charles in a good light, and according to the Globe, the palace has leaked a shocking DNA report that finally confirms the long-running theory that Prince Harry was not fathered by Prince Charles as “the ultimate revenge on Harry and Meghan for spilling their guts.” Here’s what the report says, including the supposed identity of Prince Harry’s real father.

(ComposedPix/Shutterstock.com)

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Caught Lying In Interview?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview wasn’t well-received by some, and doubts emerged about their allegations. “Meghan is an actress,” an insider argued to the National Enquirer. “She’s taught Harry well how to play the role of the poor, innocent victim facing off against the world.” We investigated the claims here.

(Shaun Jeffers/Shutterstock.com)

Prince William, Kate Middleton Headed To Los Angeles To Confront Prince Harry And Meghan Markle?

The aftermath of the interview didn’t just provoke revenge plots and hostile coverage, according to Woman’s Day. The outlet says that Prince William and his wife went into “damage control mode” and were rushing to Los Angeles to try and smooth things over with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before their reputation was totally sunk. This is what we found out when we explored the story.

(Karl Weller/Shutterstock.com)

Queen Elizabeth Wants Prince Charles Out Of The Line Of Succession

Despite the fact that rumors say that he’s not Prince Harry’s real father, he’s still expected to perform as a parent. According to this story, Queen Elizabeth is now looking to remove him from the line of succession after his failings as a father were made public in Prince Harry’s interview. Here’s what’s going on with the future of the monarchy.

(Mr Pics/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Net ‘$500 Million’ For Interview

The National Enquirer says that opening up about their struggles wasn’t the only reason the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey. The couple, an insider says, “wants revenge” on the royal family after so many months of mistreatment, and “selling out Harry’s family is the way to get it — and cash in big-time!” We checked out the story and reported our own findings here.