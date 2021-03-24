Royal Family Taking Revenge On Prince Harry, Meghan Markle After Scandalous Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s interview with Oprah Winfrey created some massively negative press for the royal family, and one outlet says that the televised special may backfire on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. A source reveals that revenge is in the works. Here’s what’s going on.

Meghan Markle’s Interview Earns Ire

“Royal Backfire!” says the National Enquirer. According to a palace insider, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will regret their interview with Oprah Winfrey. After the interview, the royals “pulled up the drawbridge” and prepared to strike back because of the seriousness of the claims. “It was like throwing a nuclear bomb into the royal family,” the source explains, “but Harry did nothing to stop her.”

“But Harry and Meghan can’t expect The Firm to take their earth-shattering accusations lying down. You can bet the royals have hidden treasures,” a source says, “revelations of their own to stop the Sussexes in their tracks if necessary! For example, I’m told they commissioned a top-secret psychiatric report on Meghan when her tears, tantrums, and mood swings caused concerns in the palace early on. It allegedly exposed traits, including a narcissistic personality that made Meghan a ticking time bomb. I would expect parts of that psychological profile to be leaked — which could be damaging to someone who’s negotiated Hollywood deals worth multimillions.”

Prince Harry Will Regret It

“Harry was raised as a royal, but it seems he’s been brainwashed by his wife, who’s ripped him from his Army buddies and the only family he’s ever known. They said they were quitting to get more privacy, but all Meghan’s done is look for ways to keep them both in the public eye,” the palace snitch says. “Their latest idea — the tell-all interview — was a disaster!”

“Now they face The Firm’s ultimate revenge — stripping them of all their titles,” the tipster concludes. “Let’s face it, they didn’t ink megabucks deals on their talent. Without those royal titles, Harry and Meghan are Hollywood nobodies. And they blew it when they bad-mouthed The Firm.”

Where’s The Royal Revenge?

First of all, it’s absolutely horrific to so casually reference the possibility of a covert psychological profile that can be used to harm the person in question. There is no legitimate psychologist or therapist that would engage in such a horrible practice or would share confidential medical information with in-laws. That “profile” simply isn’t a thing that can exist in reality, and medical professionals simply don’t just declare, “This person has signs of narcissism and other disorders!” If such a barbaric experience was even remotely real, why wouldn’t Markle have brought it up? It’s nothing but nasty fantasy.

It’s also just flat-out wrong about their titles. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are retaining both “Prince” and the “Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” so they haven’t been stripped of all their titles. That being said, it certainly does seem like the interview spawned some lash back from The Firm, but weirdly enough, the tabloid chooses to focus on its bizarre and hyperbolic claims instead.

There’s Some Truth Here

In the days before the interview with Oprah Winfrey aired, the British press suddenly decided to roll out a number of hit pieces against Markle, including a years-old claim about Markle being a bully that was suspiciously similar to claims made against Princess Diana when she began to distance herself from the royal family decades ago. The palace also made an exceedingly rare declaration that there would be an investigation into the bullying allegations, a move that many called a clear attempt to distract the world from Markle’s interview.

It’s also worth noting that coming clean about the racist behavior you’ve experienced is not “throwing vitriol,” and it’s that sort of published hostility that pushed Harry and his wife to leave the royal family in the first place. There’s a stark difference between telling your side of the story and being stalked by paparazzi eager to slander you with false and cruel narratives, and this tabloid nonsense is further proof that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made the right choice — something that millions of viewers realized after watching the successful interview.

Meghan Markle Is A Frequent Target

We’re not surprised to see the Enquirer make up more fake stories to denigrate Meghan Markle. It’s used its cover to falsely claim that she was lying in the interview because a body language “expert” said so, which would laughable if it wasn’t so insulting. The Enquirer also reported that she got $500 million from doing the interview before admitting that a source said she could make that much in production deals at some point. The tabloid also declared that Markle was demanding nearly $100 million from the royal family in another outright false story. The Enquirer may be American, but it’s just as disgusting and wrong as its British counterparts.

More News From Gossip Cop

Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer Furious Over ‘Friends’ Reunion, Show In Jeopardy?

Reports Say Hoda Kotb And Savannah Guthrie Are Feuding At The ‘Today Show’

George Clooney ‘Taking A Break’ From Amal, Leaning On Friend Rande Gerber For Support?

Ireland Baldwin Looks Just Like Her Famous Mom In Racy Bath Photo

Last Chance To Get 40% Off FabFitFun Spring Box – Check Out Our Top Picks!